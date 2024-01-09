Delhi High Court Rules in PepsiCo’s Favor, Upholds Potato Variety Patent

A major development in the field of plant varieties and patent law occurred on Tuesday when the Delhi High Court decided in favour of the global corporation PepsiCo. The court reversed an earlier ruling, allowing PepsiCo to file for a patent on a type of potato that is grown only for its Lay’s potato chips. This decision is a major reversal from a July 2023 finding that supported the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights (PPVFR) Authority’s 2021 revocation of the patent.

Litigation Backstory

The legal journey began in 2019, when PepsiCo sued Indian farmers for cultivating the FC5 potato variety, alleging patent infringement. Despite PepsiCo’s subsequent withdrawal of the lawsuit, the PPVFR Authority disallowed the company’s varietal registration certificate in December 2021.

Dismissal of Activist’s Arguments

The court dismissed the contentions of farmers’ rights activist, Kavitha Kuruganti. Kuruganti argued that PepsiCo should not possess a patent over a seed variety for potatoes. However, the court rejected Kuruganti’s claim that PepsiCo’s lawsuits against farmers contradicted public interest. The judges noted the absence of evidence to demonstrate that these lawsuits were vexatious or constituted predatory behavior.

Implications of the Ruling

The ruling directed the restoration of PepsiCo’s renewal application for the patent to be processed lawfully. Consequently, this decision could set a precedent for future cases involving patents over plant varieties and potentially impact the agricultural practices and rights of farmers not only in India but globally.