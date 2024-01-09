en English
Agriculture

Delhi High Court Rules in Favor of PepsiCo in Potato Patent Dispute

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
Delhi High Court Rules in Favor of PepsiCo in Potato Patent Dispute

In a landmark ruling, the Delhi High Court has overturned a prior order, siding with PepsiCo in a contentious patent dispute. The court has granted the multinational food and beverage giant the right to claim a patent for a specific variety of potato used exclusively in the production of its popular Lay’s potato chips. This decision effectively reverses an order issued in July 2023, which had upheld the revocation of the patent by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights (PPVFR) Authority in 2021.

Dismissal of Farmers’ Rights Activist’s Arguments

The court dismissed the arguments brought forth by prominent farmers’ rights activist, Kavitha Kuruganti. Kuruganti had argued that PepsiCo should not be allowed to hold a patent over a seed variety. However, the court found her claims lacking sufficient evidence to support her stance. This ruling has paved the way for PepsiCo’s appeal, negated the Authority’s order and letter, and directed the Registrar to process PepsiCo’s renewal application in compliance with existing laws.

Allegations Against PepsiCo

Interestingly, PepsiCo had previously filed lawsuits against several Indian farmers for growing the FC5 potato variety, alleging patent infringement. These accusations stirred considerable controversy in 2019. The company, however, withdrew the suits later, bringing temporary relief to the affected farmers. Nonetheless, in December 2021, the PPV&FR Authority took a significant step by revoking PepsiCo’s varietal registration certificate.

Delhi High Court’s Final Verdict

The recent verdict by the Delhi High Court has reversed this decision, handing PepsiCo a notable victory in this protracted legal battle. The court also ruled that Kuruganti was unable to provide substantial evidence that PepsiCo’s lawsuits against farmers were unjustified or predatory. This development marks a significant turn in the tussle between multinational corporations and farmers over patent rights and seed varieties, with implications that may reverberate well beyond India’s borders.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

