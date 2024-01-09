en English
Agriculture

Delhi High Court Rules in Favor of PepsiCo in Potato Patent Dispute

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
In a landmark ruling, the Delhi High Court has granted the multinational food and beverage corporation, PepsiCo, the right to claim a patent for a distinct potato variety. This potato, exclusively cultivated for the production of PepsiCo’s global snack brand, Lay’s potato chips, has been at the center of a protracted legal dispute. This judgment overturns an earlier judgment from July 2023, which had upheld the revocation of the patent by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights (PPVFR) Authority in 2021.

Controversial Patent Revocation Overturned

The court’s decision effectively negates the previous order of the PPVFR Authority, restoring PepsiCo’s right to patent the FC5 potato variety. This variety has been a bone of contention since PepsiCo initially sued Indian farmers in 2019, accusing them of patent infringement for cultivating this exclusive strain.

Farmers’ Rights Activist Arguments Dismissed

The ruling also dismissed arguments presented by farmers’ rights activist Kavitha Kuruganti. Kuruganti had contended that PepsiCo’s claim over a potato seed variety was unjust, arguing that it was against the collective interest of farmers. However, the court rejected these arguments, asserting that PepsiCo’s lawsuits against farmers did not constitute predatory tactics nor were they vexatious.

Repercussions of the Ruling

The court’s decision has wide-ranging implications for the agricultural and corporate sector. The ruling not only grants PepsiCo the right to renew its patent application but also mandates its processing in accordance with the law. It conclusively asserts that PepsiCo’s legal actions against farmers cultivating the FC5 potato variety were within its rights as a patent holder. The judgment follows a legal dispute where PepsiCo initially sued Indian farmers in 2019 for patent infringement and later withdrew the suit. However, the PPV&FR Authority revoked PepsiCo’s varietal registration certificate in December 2021, a decision which has now been overruled by the Delhi High Court.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

