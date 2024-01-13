en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on PIL Concerning Afghan Refugee Students Denied RTE Benefits

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on PIL Concerning Afghan Refugee Students Denied RTE Benefits

The Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sheds light on the denial of Right to Education (RTE) Act benefits to 46 Afghan refugee students. The students are enrolled at a school run by the Municipal Corporation in Jangpura, New Delhi. The benefits they are being denied include uniforms, scholarships, and other statutory monetary benefits that are typically transferred directly into students’ bank accounts.

Discrimination Amid Education & Finance

The matter was brought to the court by Social Jurist, a civil rights group, represented by Lawyer Ashok Aggarwal. The group claims that the students are being denied these benefits due to their inability to open or operate bank accounts – a consequence of Know Your Customer (KYC) issues. The group argues that this action is discriminatory and infringes upon the fundamental right to education.

Persistent Efforts and Unanswered Representations

The petitioner has made previous attempts to address the issue with the respondents through representations, suggesting alternatives such as cash payments. However, these efforts have so far been unsuccessful. It is a crucial point in the case, highlighting the lack of response and action on the part of the authorities.

Unutilized Funds and Partial Impact

The number of Afghan refugee students at the MCD Primary School in Jangpura Extension totals 73, with only 46 affected by this issue. It is pertinent to note that the funds meant for these students currently remain unused with the school administration. The case hence raises questions about the efficient use of resources and the protection of refugee rights in the country.

0
Education Human Rights India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
17 mins ago
Digital Hall Pass Debate Stirs Champaign Central High School
Champaign Central High School is rife with debate over the impending transition from traditional paper hall passes to a smartphone application, the 5-Star Students system. The system, which tracks student attendance and other activities, has been successfully implemented at Centennial High School and is set to be adopted by Central High School on January 16th,
Digital Hall Pass Debate Stirs Champaign Central High School
Revolutionizing Public Engagement in Research: The Launch of the Research Methods Toolkit
1 hour ago
Revolutionizing Public Engagement in Research: The Launch of the Research Methods Toolkit
The Transforming Landscape of Sustainable Interior Design in India
1 hour ago
The Transforming Landscape of Sustainable Interior Design in India
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
19 mins ago
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
19 mins ago
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
Belize PM Briceo Empowers Education with Technology: A Step towards Future
1 hour ago
Belize PM Briceo Empowers Education with Technology: A Step towards Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry
3 mins
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry
Team Secret's Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024
3 mins
Team Secret's Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024
ANC Navigates Tumultuous Waters Amidst Political Rally and Upcoming Elections
4 mins
ANC Navigates Tumultuous Waters Amidst Political Rally and Upcoming Elections
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
5 mins
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates
6 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
8 mins
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
8 mins
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event
8 mins
ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event
Emma Navarro Clinches Maiden WTA Title at Hobart International
8 mins
Emma Navarro Clinches Maiden WTA Title at Hobart International
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app