Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on PIL Concerning Afghan Refugee Students Denied RTE Benefits

The Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sheds light on the denial of Right to Education (RTE) Act benefits to 46 Afghan refugee students. The students are enrolled at a school run by the Municipal Corporation in Jangpura, New Delhi. The benefits they are being denied include uniforms, scholarships, and other statutory monetary benefits that are typically transferred directly into students’ bank accounts.

Discrimination Amid Education & Finance

The matter was brought to the court by Social Jurist, a civil rights group, represented by Lawyer Ashok Aggarwal. The group claims that the students are being denied these benefits due to their inability to open or operate bank accounts – a consequence of Know Your Customer (KYC) issues. The group argues that this action is discriminatory and infringes upon the fundamental right to education.

Persistent Efforts and Unanswered Representations

The petitioner has made previous attempts to address the issue with the respondents through representations, suggesting alternatives such as cash payments. However, these efforts have so far been unsuccessful. It is a crucial point in the case, highlighting the lack of response and action on the part of the authorities.

Unutilized Funds and Partial Impact

The number of Afghan refugee students at the MCD Primary School in Jangpura Extension totals 73, with only 46 affected by this issue. It is pertinent to note that the funds meant for these students currently remain unused with the school administration. The case hence raises questions about the efficient use of resources and the protection of refugee rights in the country.