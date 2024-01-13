en English
Delhi High Court Orders Immediate Financial Support and Wage Recovery for Rescued Child Laborers

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:55 pm EST
Delhi High Court Orders Immediate Financial Support and Wage Recovery for Rescued Child Laborers

In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court has issued a series of directives aimed at ensuring swift financial support for rescued child laborers and a rigorous process for reclaiming their back wages from their employers. This impactful ruling came in response to two petitions, submitted by the fathers of two child laborers, that advocated for immediate financial assistance and the recovery of back wages.

The Court’s Mandate

The bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora, mandated the establishment of a savings bank account for each rescued child at their respective childcare or juvenile home. This account is designed to facilitate the transfer of financial assistance, thereby providing a crucial lifeline to these rescued children. In cases where the child’s family is located, the court has directed that the funds be transferred to them following a thorough verification process.

Responsibility of Child Welfare Committee and Labour Department

For children repatriated to their native places, the child welfare committee is tasked with coordinating with the government’s labour department. The objective is to ensure that the child’s banking details are readily available for the transfer of assistance and back wages. This coordination aims to streamline the process and prevent any potential delay or miscommunication that could hinder the child’s access to financial aid.

Furthermore, the court has placed the onus on the labour department to promptly issue recovery notices to employers for back wages. Employers are given a two-week deadline to comply, failing which the child welfare committee may impose fines as a recovery measure. This decision underscores the court’s commitment to holding employers accountable and ensuring that the children receive what is rightfully theirs.

Empowering the Rescued Children

Once a child reaches the age of majority, they are allowed to apply independently to manage their bank account. This provision not only ensures their financial stability but also empowers them by granting them control over their finances.

Overall, the Delhi High Court’s ruling represents a significant step forward in the fight against child labor. By establishing a robust system for the provision of financial support, the court has demonstrated a clear commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of these vulnerable children.

India
Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

