Delhi High Court Orders DSLSA to Compensate, Employ Acid Attack Victim Sisters

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step by directing the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to provide immediate financial aid and employment opportunities to two sisters who were victims of a brutal acid attack, highlighting the judiciary's role in supporting survivors of such heinous crimes. This landmark decision not only emphasizes the need for compensatory justice but also marks a pivotal moment in the fight against acid violence in India.

Immediate Compensation and Rehabilitation

In a compassionate move, Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna ordered the DSLSA to grant Rs 5 lakh each to the two women, who suffered irreversible harm, losing their vision and facing grievous disfigurement. This monetary compensation is to be provided under the Women Victim Compensation Fund, with the amount being deposited in fixed deposit receipts. The accrued quarterly interest will be directly remitted to the victims' bank accounts, ensuring they have a continuous source of income for their expenditures. This gesture by the court acknowledges the extensive physical and mental anguish the victims have endured and the necessity for their immediate financial support.

Long-Term Support Through Employment

Beyond the immediate financial assistance, the court has shown foresight by addressing the long-term rehabilitation of the acid attack survivors. The DSLSA has been instructed to explore and propose potential employment opportunities within any department of the Delhi government for the victims. This directive not only aids in the economic empowerment of the survivors but also integrates them into society, thereby challenging the stigma often associated with acid attack survivors. It underscores the importance of social inclusion and the role of governmental bodies in facilitating the reintegration of such individuals into the workforce.

Legal and Social Implications

The ruling came in the wake of the High Court's consideration of the victims' appeals challenging the acquittal of the accused individuals responsible for the 2009 acid attack. While upholding the trial court's decision due to insufficient evidence, the judges expressed deep concern over the investigation's shortcomings. However, they firmly recognized the profound and lifelong impact of the assault on the victims. This case sheds light on the critical need for systemic changes in the legal handling of acid attacks, including improvements in the investigation process and the provision of support to victims irrespective of the trial outcomes.

This decision by the Delhi High Court is a beacon of hope for acid attack survivors, signaling a move towards more empathetic and supportive judicial and societal treatment. It not only provides immediate relief and long-term support to the victims but also sets a precedent for the handling of similar cases in the future. As society reflects on this judgment, it is imperative to consider the broader implications for the fight against acid violence and the collective responsibility to support survivors in reclaiming their lives with dignity and independence.