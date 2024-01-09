Delhi High Court Greenlights PepsiCo’s Patent Claim on Potato Variety

In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of PepsiCo, enabling the multinational corporation to patent a specific potato variety cultivated exclusively for its world-renowned Lay’s potato chips. The verdict, issued on January 9, 2024, overturns a prior revocation of the patent by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights (PPVFR) Authority in 2021—a decision that was upheld by a single-judge bench in July 2023 but has now been reversed by the division bench of the High Court.

Dismissing Activist’s Arguments

The court also dismissed the objections raised by farmers’ rights activist Kavitha Kuruganti, who had argued that PepsiCo should not be allowed to patent a seed variety. The court’s decision, in essence, rejected concerns that PepsiCo’s patent claim could act against the public interest.

PepsiCo’s Indian Journey

PepsiCo first established its potato chip plant in India in 1989 and provided this particular potato seed variety to a select group of farmers. These farmers, in turn, sell their produce exclusively to PepsiCo at a predetermined price. In 2019, PepsiCo took legal action against some Indian farmers, alleging patent infringement for cultivating the FC5 potato variety, and sought over Rs 10 crore ($121,050) from each farmer. However, these lawsuits were withdrawn after a few months.

Revocation and Reinstatement

The PPVFR Authority revoked PepsiCo’s patent in December 2021, responding to a petition by Kuruganti. She alleged that PepsiCo India had supplied incorrect information to secure the certificate of registration. Following this, PepsiCo reviewed the PPVFR Authority’s order before challenging it at the Delhi High Court, culminating in the current verdict in favor of the company.

This legal battle raises important questions about multinational corporations’ rights to patent naturally occurring resources and the potential impacts on small-scale farmers.