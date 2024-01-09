en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Delhi High Court Greenlights PepsiCo’s Patent Claim on Potato Variety

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:27 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
Delhi High Court Greenlights PepsiCo’s Patent Claim on Potato Variety

In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of PepsiCo, enabling the multinational corporation to patent a specific potato variety cultivated exclusively for its world-renowned Lay’s potato chips. The verdict, issued on January 9, 2024, overturns a prior revocation of the patent by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights (PPVFR) Authority in 2021—a decision that was upheld by a single-judge bench in July 2023 but has now been reversed by the division bench of the High Court.

Dismissing Activist’s Arguments

The court also dismissed the objections raised by farmers’ rights activist Kavitha Kuruganti, who had argued that PepsiCo should not be allowed to patent a seed variety. The court’s decision, in essence, rejected concerns that PepsiCo’s patent claim could act against the public interest.

PepsiCo’s Indian Journey

PepsiCo first established its potato chip plant in India in 1989 and provided this particular potato seed variety to a select group of farmers. These farmers, in turn, sell their produce exclusively to PepsiCo at a predetermined price. In 2019, PepsiCo took legal action against some Indian farmers, alleging patent infringement for cultivating the FC5 potato variety, and sought over Rs 10 crore ($121,050) from each farmer. However, these lawsuits were withdrawn after a few months.

Revocation and Reinstatement

The PPVFR Authority revoked PepsiCo’s patent in December 2021, responding to a petition by Kuruganti. She alleged that PepsiCo India had supplied incorrect information to secure the certificate of registration. Following this, PepsiCo reviewed the PPVFR Authority’s order before challenging it at the Delhi High Court, culminating in the current verdict in favor of the company.

This legal battle raises important questions about multinational corporations’ rights to patent naturally occurring resources and the potential impacts on small-scale farmers.

0
Agriculture Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
12 mins ago
Government Plots Agriculture-Driven Economic Growth and Job Creation
In a pivotal move to boost its economy, the government is planning to leverage the nation’s significant agricultural strength. The strategy, guided by the insights of Kinywamachunda, a key figure in the sector, hinges on the country’s favorable year-round climate conditions. The initiative is part of a broader plan to harness the potential of agriculture
Government Plots Agriculture-Driven Economic Growth and Job Creation
Organic Trade Association Welcomes New Leadership Amid Sector's Record-Breaking Growth
29 mins ago
Organic Trade Association Welcomes New Leadership Amid Sector's Record-Breaking Growth
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
32 mins ago
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Reports Significant 2023 Milestones and Strategic Focus for 2024
12 mins ago
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Reports Significant 2023 Milestones and Strategic Focus for 2024
McConalogue Underlines Water Quality and Challenges of Agricultural Sector at IFA AGM
18 mins ago
McConalogue Underlines Water Quality and Challenges of Agricultural Sector at IFA AGM
Conference Calls for Technological Revolution in Pakistan's Agriculture
19 mins ago
Conference Calls for Technological Revolution in Pakistan's Agriculture
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
45 seconds
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
2 mins
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
2 mins
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
2 mins
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
3 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
3 mins
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
3 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
3 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
Nascent Biotech's Pritumumab: A Potential Breakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Nascent Biotech's Pritumumab: A Potential Breakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
48 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app