Delhi High Court Draws from Gita, Bible, Quran to Highlight Mediation's Role, Excludes POCSO Cases

In a landmark judgement on Thursday, Delhi High Court invoked teachings from the Gita, Bible, and Quran to underscore the significance of mediation in resolving criminal disputes, while firmly excluding cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act from this amicable resolution process. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma elaborated on the rich heritage of mediation in ancient Indian jurisprudence, coupled with insights from global religious texts, to advocate for a modern judicial system that incorporates these age-old wisdoms for conflict resolution.

Mediation in Ancient Wisdom and Modern Justice

Justice Sharma's judgement delves deep into the philosophical underpinnings of mediation found in revered texts such as the Bhagavad Gita, Arthashastra, the Holy Bible, and the Quran. Each of these texts, according to the judgement, offers profound insights on resolving conflicts amicably, underscoring a universal approach towards peace and reconciliation. The court emphasized that India's rich mediation traditions, supported by these texts, are not merely religious teachings but foundational principles that can enhance the effectiveness and humaneness of the legal process today.

Limitations and Clarifications

While the judgement celebrates the potential of mediation in fostering settlements and easing the judiciary's burden, it draws a clear boundary around its applicability. Specifically, the court clarified that mediation cannot be pursued in cases filed under the POCSO Act, given the gravity and sensitivity of offences involving children. It underscored the paramount importance of ensuring justice for the victims and holding perpetrators accountable, without recourse to mediation which could potentially compromise these objectives.

Reflections on the Judgement

The judgement not only advocates for a more enlightened approach to dispute resolution but also serves as a reminder of the limitations that must be respected to protect the vulnerable. By referencing the wisdom contained in ancient and religious texts, the court positions mediation not as a new or foreign concept, but as a deeply ingrained practice that has the potential to transform the judicial process. However, it also serves as a cautionary note that not all disputes can or should be mediated, especially those involving serious offences like those covered under the POCSO Act.

This ruling has ignited a conversation on the balance between traditional wisdom and modern legal requirements, encouraging a reflection on how ancient practices can be integrated into contemporary judicial systems for more compassionate and effective justice delivery. As the legal community and society at large ponder over this judgement, the hope is for a judicial process that is both progressive and grounded in the wisdom of the past.