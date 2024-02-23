Delhi High Court Denies Prayer Rights at Demolished Historic Mosque Site for Shab-e-Barat

In a city cradled by centuries of history, the recent demolition of the Akhoondji Masjid in Mehrauli, Delhi, has sparked a complex legal and cultural battle. The Delhi High Court's decision to dismiss a plea seeking permission for individuals to offer prayers at the graves of their family members on this contentious site, especially during the significant night of 'Shab-e-barat', illuminates the intricate intersection of faith, heritage, and urban development. This story unfolds in the heart of India's capital, where the past and the future are in a constant tug-of-war.

The Heart of the Matter

The Akhoondji Masjid, a structure with six centuries of history embedded in its walls, was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on January 30, leaving the local Muslim community in a state of shock and grief. The Delhi Waqf Board, representing the community's interests, moved the High Court seeking permission for the public to offer prayers at the site, especially considering the upcoming 'Shab-e-barat' - a night dedicated to praying for the deceased. The plea, however, was dismissed by the Delhi High Court, which ordered the maintenance of the status quo, leaving the community without a place to observe their traditional ceremonies on this holy night.

Legal and Emotional Repercussions

The court's decision has not only legal implications but also deeply emotional ones. For generations, the site of the Akhoondji Masjid had been a spiritual and communal haven for the local Muslim population. The dismissal of the plea underscores the ongoing challenges faced by religious and minority communities in preserving their heritage and practicing their faith amidst rapid urban development. The Delhi Waqf Board argued that the locals have celebrated Shab-e-barat at the site for generations, marking a tradition that intertwines their faith with the very fabric of Mehrauli's history.