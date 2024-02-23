Delhi High Court Denies Permission for Shab-e-Barat Prayers at Demolished Akhoondji Masjid Site

In a city where history and modernity often clash, a recent decision by the Delhi High Court has sparked a conversation about heritage, religious practices, and urban development. The court dismissed a plea from the Delhi Waqf Board, which sought permission for people to offer prayers on the occasion of 'Shab-e-barat' at the site of the demolished Akhoondji Masjid in Mehrauli. This mosque, claimed to be 700 years old and also a gravesite, was razed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on January 30, underlining the ongoing tension between preserving Delhi's historical fabric and the city's development needs.

The Court's Decision

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, presiding over the case, decided not to pass any directions regarding the plea. The property is currently in possession of the DDA, and the court is awaiting the main writ petition related to the site, set for hearing on March 7. This decision comes amid arguments regarding the mosque's historical significance and the presence of graves within its premises, as well as a disregard for a previous court order from March 23, 2022, which directed a survey of the land. The DDA has maintained the status quo at the site as per a court order from February 5.

The Clash of Heritage and Urban Development

The demolition of the Akhoondji Masjid and the subsequent court ruling highlight the complex interplay between preserving Delhi's rich historical tapestry and the city's relentless push for development. The mosque, which stood as a testament to the city's medieval past, found itself in the crosshairs of urban planners, leading to its eventual demolition. This incident raises questions about the criteria used to determine which aspects of the city's heritage are preserved and which are sacrificed for the sake of development.