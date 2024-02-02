Delhi High Court Demands Government's Clarity on Tribal Welfare Schemes

The Delhi High Court has demanded that the Union Government submit a detailed affidavit outlining the current progress of welfare schemes designed to serve the de-notified, nomadic, and semi-nomadic tribes of India. This order was issued in response to a contempt plea lodged by Advocate Dinesh P. Rajbhar, accusing the government of failing to adhere to a previous court order tied to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The Contempt Plea and the PIL

The PIL in question, filed by Salek Chand Jain, sought to guarantee the constitutional and legal rights of these marginalized tribes. The court, satisfied with the government's efforts to address these concerns, had previously dismissed the PIL on July 22, 2022. However, the contempt plea alleges that the government has failed to fulfill its commitments, prompting renewed court scrutiny.

The Court's Response and the Government's Objection

The court has granted the Central government a four-week period to submit the demanded affidavit. In addition, it addressed the government's challenges to the maintainability of the contempt petition, asserting that the PIL's directions were sufficiently general. The petitioner's lawyer countered this argument, stating that the PIL's general nature did not negate allegations of non-compliance.

RTI Query and the Government's Response

Advocate Rajbhar, through a Right to Information (RTI) query, had requested specifics regarding the welfare schemes and budget allocations for these tribes. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment replied that the SEED (Scheme for Economic Empowerment of De-Notified Tribes) was being implemented on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The High Court's Verdict

The court found the government's response to the RTI query lacking in specifics, particularly concerning the welfare scheme's implementation. It has therefore scheduled the next hearing for April 15, 2024, by which time it expects to be presented with a comprehensive affidavit detailing the current status of welfare scheme implementation for these tribes.