Delhi High Court Considers Anticipatory Bail in Rs 13.5 Crore Cheating Case Involving NRI Woman

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday took up the anticipatory bail plea of a man embroiled in a high-profile cheating case. The case involves a whopping Rs 13.5 crores allegedly swindled from an NRI woman, with the accused identified as a branch sales manager in a private sector bank. Justice Amit Mahajan has issued a notice to the Delhi police, seeking a response to Vipin Kumar Mishra's plea, with the matter scheduled for April 26.

Legal Battle Intensifies

Advocate Prabhav Ralli, representing the complainant, has raised questions about the plea's maintainability, especially since non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have already been issued against Mishra. This development follows the trial court's refusal to grant Mishra anticipatory bail on March 13. The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against Mishra and others for cheating and criminal breach of trust, with one co-accused, Varun Vashishta, already under arrest and facing judicial custody.

The Alleged Fraud

The FIR, filed on the complaint of Shveta Sharma, alleges that Vashishta enticed her to invest in fixed deposits promising high returns. However, these turned out to be fraudulent, leading to a loss of Rs. 13.5 Crores for Sharma. The police, in their pursuit of justice, have underscored the need for Vashishta's custody to recover the misappropriated amount, confront beneficiaries, and apprehend co-accused Mishra.

Implications of the Case

This case not only underscores the complexities of financial fraud but also the challenges faced by overseas investors in India. As the court proceedings unfold, the legal system's approach to handling such high-stake financial crimes will be closely watched, especially by the international community. With the matter set for further hearing on April 26, all eyes will be on the Delhi High Court's decision and its implications for financial fraud jurisprudence in India.