Delhi High Court Brews Competition: Starbucks Opens, McDonald's and Sagar Ratna on Horizon

Despite the sprawling pathways and architecture of the Delhi High Court, finding the opulent and recently inaugurated 'S-Block' does not pose much of a challenge. After entering Gate 7 of the High Court, simply take a left and keep going. On the ground floor of the building, right next to one of its many entrances, is a door leading to a Starbucks. Employees were spotted adding finishing touches to the coffee outlet before its opening on Tuesday (April 2).

New Culinary Horizons at Delhi High Court

The new block is a grand building made of sand-blasted Dholpur and Agra stones. It houses the Delhi International Arbitration Centre, a 285-seat auditorium, nearly 200 lawyers' chambers, and now a branch of the biggest coffee house in the world. Notably, Starbucks will only be taking up half of the space it can be found in — the other half is bare, outside of a stone countertop, and a large area behind it seems like it could house a professional kitchen. However, it may already have competition on the premises. Many, if not most, advocates and clerks working at the Delhi High Court will sing the praises of the cold coffee available at the DHCBA Members Cafeteria, immediately opposite Gate 7.

Competitive Edge or Pricey Convenience?

"No one can beat their cold coffee," said Prince, a clerk for Justice Shalinder Kaur at the Delhi HC. Advocate Savyasachi Rawat, who practices at the Delhi HC, also said, "At our canteen, you get amazing cold coffee for Rs 30, why would you pay 10 times the amount for coffee that's not even as good... you can go inside the canteen or you can buy it from the window off the path." Starbucks may have an edge in terms of physical accessibility though. The DHCBA cafeteria has a notice outside that says it is limited to lawyers and court officials, which may pose a problem for lawyers wishing to advise their clients on the HC premises.

Looking Forward: More than Just Coffee

