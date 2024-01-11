Delhi High Court Affirms Limited Constitutional Rights for Foreign Nationals

In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court, comprising Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain, has confirmed that foreign nationals do not possess the constitutional right to reside or settle in India as per Article 19(1)(e). The ruling, which echoes a 1955 Supreme Court judgment, emphasizes that the government holds supreme authority over the expulsion of foreigners.

Case Background

The case in focus revolved around a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of a suspected Bangladeshi national, Azal Chakma. Chakma was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, accused of fraudulently obtaining Indian documents. His movements were restricted under the Foreigners Act of 1946 after his Indian passport was annulled.

The Verdict

The court dismissed the petition, stating that there was no evidence of illegal detention. As per the court’s observation, Chakma failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for his actions. His failure to explain his return to India after having left the country on a Bangladeshi passport led the court to conclude that he was solely responsible for his predicament.

Implications of the Ruling

This ruling reinforces the absolute power of the Government of India to expel foreigners. It clarifies that the fundamental rights of foreigners are limited to the right to life and liberty under Article 21. The decision has significant implications for the perceived rights of foreign nationals in India, as it firmly establishes that residency and settlement are not within their constitutional purview.