Delhi HC Rules Ration Cards Invalid for Address Proof, Aids Kathputli Colony Dwellers

New Delhi, March 7 (VOICE) - The Delhi High Court has recently made a significant ruling, emphasizing that ration cards should be used exclusively for accessing essential commodities under the public distribution system and not as a form of proof of address or residence. Justice Chandra Dhari Singh highlighted the absence of an address verification mechanism for ration cards, deeming their use for anything beyond food grain distribution as inappropriate. This decision emerged from the court's deliberation on petitions from several residents of Kathputli Colony, who were seeking alternative housing in lieu of their current makeshift abodes.

Advertisment

Clarification on Ration Card's Purpose

During the hearing, it was revealed that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had been relying on ration cards as proof of address in the process of rehabilitating the inhabitants of Kathputli Colony. This approach was found to be in contradiction with the directives of the central government and the intended purpose of ration cards. A 2015 gazette notification from the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution explicitly advised against the use of ration cards as identity or residence proof, a point Justice Singh used to criticize the DDA's arbitrary method.

Impact on Kathputli Colony's Rehabilitation Policy

Advertisment

The court's judgment significantly affects the rehabilitation policy for the dwellers of Kathputli Colony, especially those whose eligibility was previously questioned due to the lack of a ration card. Justice Singh has directed the DDA to recognize alternative documents, as listed in the Delhi Slum & JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015, such as passports, electricity bills, and driving licenses, to verify residents' eligibility for alternative accommodation. This directive ensures that the DDA must provide alternative dwelling units to the petitioners, provided they can present the relevant documents issued before the January 1, 2015, cutoff date.

Broader Implications of the Ruling

This ruling underscores the importance of ration cards as a tool for food security rather than an all-purpose proof of identity or residence. It also sheds light on the need for authoritative bodies like the DDA to align their procedures with governmental policies and the legal framework. For the residents of Kathputli Colony and similar communities, this judgment represents a significant victory, ensuring that their fundamental needs are not entangled with bureaucratic requirements that misinterpret the purpose of essential documents like ration cards.