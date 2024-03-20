Delhi HC Queries Kejriwal's Non-Appearance to ED Summons in Excise Policy Case

The Delhi High Court recently sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea, which challenges the ED's multiple summonses in the controversial Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal's refusal to comply with the summonses, citing fears of arrest, has sparked a significant legal and political debate, with the court questioning his avoidance and suggesting he seek anticipatory bail instead.

Legal Battle Unfolds

Represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kejriwal has raised concerns over the legality of the summonses, questioning the applicability of the anti-money laundering law to political figures and alleging an 'oblique motive' behind the ED's actions. The High Court's interaction with Singhvi brought to light the pressing question of why Kejriwal refuses to appear before the ED. The court emphasized that one's status as a witness or an accused becomes clear only upon compliance with such summonses.

ED's Stance and Court's Inquiry

Despite Kejriwal's legal team arguing for the summonses' lack of clarity and alleging misuse of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against political rivals, the ED has been firm in its stance, having issued nine summonses to the Chief Minister. The High Court, while not granting Kejriwal immunity from appearing before the ED, has given the agency two weeks to respond to the plea, further intensifying the scrutiny over the excise policy case.

Implications and Public Perception

The ongoing legal tussle between Kejriwal and the ED has not only heightened the political drama surrounding the Delhi excise policy case but also raised significant questions about the enforcement of anti-money laundering laws against political entities. With the court suggesting anticipatory bail as a recourse for Kejriwal's apprehensions of arrest, the case's outcome may set a precedent for how legal battles between political figures and enforcement agencies are navigated in India.

This case, unfolding in the public eye, underscores the intricate dance between politics, law, and the enforcement agencies' powers. As the Delhi High Court awaits the ED's response, the broader implications for political accountability and the rule of law in India remain a subject of keen interest and speculation.