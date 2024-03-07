Delhi HC Orders X to Remove Tweets, Sparks Doxing Debate in Indian Legal Context

Noting the "dearth of literature" on doxing in the Indian context, Justice Pratibha Singh observed that "the Court has to strike a delicate balance between access to open information and safeguarding of privacy." The Delhi High Court recently ordered social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to take down content revealing private and professional details of a woman but ruled that the action did not qualify as doxing as the information was already publicly available, reported Bar and Bench.

Understanding Doxing in India's Legal Landscape

Justice Singh pointed out that "Doxing hasn't been defined in the Indian legal landscape, nor has it been made a statutory offence in India." However, the judge argues that this does not mean cases of doxing must be disregarded. "Aggrieved parties/ individuals in cases of Doxing cannot be rendered remedy-less, because the individual would have suffered an injury as the privacy of the individual is breached. The dearth of literature on this subject in the Indian Context does not prevent this Court from resorting to the law of torts to balance the scales of justice as also to provide reliefs under the laws of privacy," Justice Singh said. She stressed the dangers of doxing saying, "Doxing is different from other forms of cyber-bullying and cyber harassment as the risk of putting the subject in physical danger increases exponentially," adding that, "acts of doxing if permitted to go unchecked could result in a violation of privacy."

The Case: Not Doxing But Still Actionable

In this case, the court ruled that the "present case does not constitute a suit against doxing as the identity was not completely anonymous." This was because, the courts noted, her X account "beared [sic] the same initials as her name and her photograph has also been posted as the display picture of her twitter [now X] handle." However, the court did rule that the tweets harassing the women should be taken down by the platform "in terms of the intermediary guidelines [IT Rules]."

Public vs Private Information: A Legal Dilemma

This case raises interesting questions on what constitutes "public information." The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, which is made to protect the data privacy of citizens, specifically mentions not applying to "personal data that is made or caused to be made publicly available." This includes information shared on social media. This raises important questions: When does the sharing of publicly available information cross into the realm of doxing or harassment, and how do legal systems adapt to protect individuals' privacy while ensuring free flow of information?