Delhi Grapples with Intense Cold Wave: A Look at the Impact and Consequences

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) find themselves in the firm clutches of an intense cold wave. The plummeting temperatures are taking a toll on the everyday life of the city’s inhabitants, bringing with them a slew of consequences that are reshaping the region’s daily routine.

Disruption in Transportation

From the bustling streets to the busy skies, the cold wave has left its mark. The dense fog that blankets the region has severely impacted visibility, resulting in significant delays in flight and train schedules. Delhi airport has issued an advisory for passengers to contact their respective airlines before setting out, as the foggy conditions have led to the diversion of 10 flights and nearly 100 delays. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts these dense fog conditions to persist for the next 4-5 days.

Affected Daily Life

Delhi’s temperature has dropped to a chilling 3.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season, altering the daily routines of its residents. Schools have adjusted their timings due to the extreme weather, and people are resorting to bonfires to combat the cold. The IMD predicts that the city, along with the NCR region, will continue to wrestle with very dense fog coupled with cold waves for two more days.

Health Risks and Precautions

The cold wave has also raised health concerns, especially for the homeless and vulnerable populations. Shelters have been set up to provide relief and emergency services are on high alert. Authorities have issued advisories to limit exposure to the cold and wear appropriate clothing. The overall Air Quality Index in Delhi has deteriorated to a ‘very poor’ category, prompting restrictions as per Stage III of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the NCR region.

As the city grapples with the cold wave, another western disturbance is expected around January 16 and 17, which may provide some respite. Until then, residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions against the harsh weather conditions.