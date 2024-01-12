Delhi Government Launches Sugamya Sahayak Scheme for PwBDs

In a significant stride towards inclusivity, the Delhi government has unveiled the ‘Sugamya Sahayak Scheme’, a pioneering initiative intended to uplift Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs). The scheme’s primary focus is on enhancing the mobility and capabilities of PwBDs, thereby empowering them to lead more independent and fulfilling lives.

Sugamya Sahayak Scheme: A Ray of Hope

This progressive scheme is aimed at providing durable and standardized aids and appliances to PwBDs, thereby diminishing physical barriers that impede their participation in society. The provision of these aids is not a mere act of assistance, but a concerted effort to guarantee their right to mobility, independence, and dignity. The annual family income limit for beneficiaries has been set at Rs 8,00,000, and a minimum of 40% disability, as certified by authorized medical authorities, is requisite for eligibility.

Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges

The Sugamya Sahayak Scheme is not just about providing physical aids; it’s about opening doors to a multitude of livelihood opportunities for PwBDs. By doing so, the scheme aims to foster an environment where PwBDs are not just passive recipients of aid, but active contributors to society, thereby promoting a more inclusive community.

Eligibility and Exclusions

While the scheme is a beacon of hope for many, it does come with certain exclusions. Applicants must not have benefitted from similar schemes within the last three years. However, some exceptions have been made for children under 12, barring motorized tricycles and wheelchairs. Despite these exclusions, the scheme remains a significant step in the right direction, underscoring the Delhi government’s commitment to building an inclusive community for all citizens.