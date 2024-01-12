en English
Delhi Government Launches Sugamya Sahayak Scheme for PwBDs

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST
Delhi Government Launches Sugamya Sahayak Scheme for PwBDs

In a significant stride towards inclusivity, the Delhi government has unveiled the ‘Sugamya Sahayak Scheme’, a pioneering initiative intended to uplift Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs). The scheme’s primary focus is on enhancing the mobility and capabilities of PwBDs, thereby empowering them to lead more independent and fulfilling lives.

Sugamya Sahayak Scheme: A Ray of Hope

This progressive scheme is aimed at providing durable and standardized aids and appliances to PwBDs, thereby diminishing physical barriers that impede their participation in society. The provision of these aids is not a mere act of assistance, but a concerted effort to guarantee their right to mobility, independence, and dignity. The annual family income limit for beneficiaries has been set at Rs 8,00,000, and a minimum of 40% disability, as certified by authorized medical authorities, is requisite for eligibility.

Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges

The Sugamya Sahayak Scheme is not just about providing physical aids; it’s about opening doors to a multitude of livelihood opportunities for PwBDs. By doing so, the scheme aims to foster an environment where PwBDs are not just passive recipients of aid, but active contributors to society, thereby promoting a more inclusive community.

Eligibility and Exclusions

While the scheme is a beacon of hope for many, it does come with certain exclusions. Applicants must not have benefitted from similar schemes within the last three years. However, some exceptions have been made for children under 12, barring motorized tricycles and wheelchairs. Despite these exclusions, the scheme remains a significant step in the right direction, underscoring the Delhi government’s commitment to building an inclusive community for all citizens.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

