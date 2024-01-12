en English
India

Delhi Government Declares ‘Dry Days’ in Honor of Cultural and Religious Events

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
The Significance of Dry Days

Announced by the Delhi government, six specific dates from January 26 to March 29, 2024, will be recognized as ‘dry days’. The sale or service of alcohol will be strictly prohibited in the national capital on these occasions. This decision aligns with major cultural and religious events such as Republic Day, Shaheed Diwas, Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti, Maha Shivaratri, Holi, and Good Friday.

The Significance of Dry Days

The declaration of ‘dry days’ is not a new phenomenon. It is an annual practice carried out by the government’s excise department. The primary intent behind this decision is to respect the sanctity of significant occasions. By prohibiting the sale of liquor, the government aims to foster an environment of reverence and reflection, allowing the public to observe the cultural and historical significance of these momentous days.

A Seventh Dry Day

There remains ambiguity over the declaration of a seventh ‘dry day’. The Delhi BJP has urged for January 22 to be recognized as a dry day, in light of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This ceremony, known as the ‘Pran Pratishtha’, will witness the installation of the Ram Lalla idol in the temple’s sanctum-sanctorum. Other states like Chhattisgarh, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh have already declared January 22 as a dry day. The Uttar Pradesh government, in particular, has announced it as a dry day in Noida and Greater Noida for the ceremony. Despite these declarations, the Delhi government is yet to decide on the inclusion of January 22 as a ‘dry day’.

Implications for the Public

The declaration of ‘dry days’ impacts the public in several ways. For one, the sale and consumption of alcohol will be prohibited, leading to a change in the social dynamics of the city. Additionally, a Muslim organization has announced that all meat shops will remain closed in Lucknow on January 22, the day of the Ayodhya Ram temple’s consecration ceremony. These changes reflect the collective observance and respect for the cultural and historical significance of these days.

In conclusion, the declaration of ‘dry days’ by the Delhi government stands as a testament to the respect for cultural and religious events in the national capital. As we await the decision on the inclusion of January 22 as a ‘dry day’, it is clear that the government’s commitment to honoring significant occasions remains steadfast.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

