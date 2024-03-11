Delhi Encounter: Wanted Criminal Trio Captured After Midnight Shootout Near Ambedkar College

Three individuals with a criminal background, identified as Arif Khalid (22), Ali Fahad (23), and Al Shehjaan Tota (22), were apprehended in Delhi following an intense encounter with police near Ambedkar College in the early hours of Tuesday. The confrontation, which involved an exchange of gunfire, resulted in the trio being shot in their legs before being taken into custody. The operation led to the recovery of multiple firearms and live ammunition, marking a significant crackdown on crime in the region.

Midnight Encounter: A Tense Shootout

The encounter broke out when a special staff team from the northeast district of Delhi Police, acting on intelligence, laid a trap for the suspects near Ambedkar College around 1:30 AM. The criminals, travelling on a stolen scooty, opened fire upon being intercepted by the police, leading to an exchange of 26 rounds of gunfire. The police's strategic response resulted in the injury and subsequent capture of the accused, preventing their escape and ensuring the safety of the surrounding area.

Background and Charges

Investigations revealed that the accused were involved in various criminal activities, including robbery and attempts to murder, and were operating under the notorious Hashim Baba gang. The recovered firearms and ammunition linked them to multiple cases, highlighting their threat to public safety. The incident led to the registration of additional charges against them, including attempt to murder and violations of the Arms Act, showcasing the police's commitment to clamping down on organized crime in the capital.

Implications for Public Safety and Crime Control

This successful operation against members of a feared criminal gang not only removes dangerous individuals from the streets but also sends a strong message to similar groups operating within the city. The courage and quick action of the Delhi Police in this encounter demonstrate their dedication to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of the city's residents. As the accused receive medical treatment and await their day in court, the authorities continue their relentless pursuit of justice and peace in the community.