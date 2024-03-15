Delhi Court Reserves Order on Kejriwal's Challenge Against ED Summons in Liquor Policy Case

Rouse Avenue Court on Friday took a significant step by reserving its order on the petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is seeking a stay on the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. This development follows Kejriwal's assertion that his non-appearance was due to his responsibilities as Chief Minister and not intentional disobedience.

Advertisment

Legal Arguments and Court Proceedings

During the court proceedings, Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, representing Kejriwal, argued that the Chief Minister had responded to each summons and clarified his inability to appear due to official duties. Gupta also highlighted that no prior sanction for prosecution, a prerequisite for a public servant, was obtained before issuing the summons. On the other hand, ASG S V Raju, representing the ED, maintained that Kejriwal's non-compliance was intentional, arguing that attending to ED's summons should have been feasible regardless of Kejriwal's commitments.

ED's Standpoint and Kejriwal's Defense

Advertisment

The ED has issued a total of eight summons to Kejriwal, related to the alleged money laundering case stemming from changes in the Delhi excise policy. The policy, which aimed to revitalize Delhi's liquor business by introducing discounts and offers for the first time, has been under scrutiny for alleged irregularities and kickbacks. Despite Kejriwal's virtual appearances and his team's legal challenges, the ED has persisted with its complaints, arguing for Kejriwal's physical appearance for evidence production.

Implications and Next Steps

As the court prepares to deliver its verdict, the outcome will not only affect Kejriwal's legal standing but also have broader implications for the political landscape and the enforcement of compliance in money laundering investigations. The decision will determine whether Kejriwal will need to physically appear before the ED, potentially setting a precedent for how public servants are treated in legal proceedings related to their official duties.