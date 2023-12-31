en English
Business

Delhi CEO’s Response to Employee’s Leave Request Sparks Online Debate

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:17 pm EST
Delhi CEO's Response to Employee's Leave Request Sparks Online Debate

Unstop’s Delhi based CEO, Ankit Aggarwal, has ignited a fiery discussion on social media about leave policies and workplace culture, after his unconventional reaction to an employee’s leave request to prolong a late-night party went viral. The CEO’s LinkedIn post, containing a screenshot of the conversation with the nameless employee, emphasized the necessity of openness within a team, highlighting its benefits such as enhanced trust, improved communication, and collaboration.

A Mixed Bag of Reactions

While Aggarwal’s approach received applause from various social media users who appreciated the fostering of a supportive work environment, it also encountered criticism. A section of the audience questioned the appropriateness of the employee’s request, particularly in scenarios where team reliance plays a significant role. They also expressed concern over the CEO’s decision to share the interaction publicly.

Contextualizing the CEO’s Intent

In response to the critiques, Aggarwal clarified his stance. He emphasized that his intention was to underline the culture of honesty and open communication prevalent in Unstop, rather than focusing on his personal reaction to the leave request.

Reflecting Broader Workplace Trends

Aggarwal’s story is a microcosm of wider workplace trends. A recent report infers that 80% of bosses regret asking their employees to return to the office. Such incidents highlight the changing dynamics of the workplace, where the focus is gradually shifting towards employee well-being and open communication.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

