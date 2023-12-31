en English
Business

Delhi CEO’s Response to Employee’s ‘Late-Night Party Leave’ Request Sparks Debate

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:03 pm EST
Delhi CEO’s Response to Employee’s ‘Late-Night Party Leave’ Request Sparks Debate

The modern work culture, known for its rigidity and strict adherence to protocols, was recently stirred by a unique exchange between a CEO and his employee. Ankit Aggarwal, the CEO of Unstop, a Delhi-based company, has been thrust into the social media spotlight following his response to an employee’s request for a ‘late-night party leave.’

Openness and Honesty at the Workplace

Aggarwal took to LinkedIn to share a screenshot of the conversation, underlining the significance of transparency within a team. In his post, he stressed that such frankness is critical in fostering trust, which, in turn, paves the way for better communication and collaboration within the team.

Public Response: A Mixed Bag

This incident ignited a debate on social media about leave policies and work culture. Numerous users lauded Aggarwal for promoting a positive work environment where employees can openly express their reasons for leave. However, the CEO’s approach also received its share of criticism.

Some LinkedIn users questioned Aggarwal’s decision to publicize the conversation and his handling of the situation. Critics argued that the employee’s approach seemed more like an instruction than a request and was disrespectful, potentially affecting team dynamics.

CEO’s Clarification Amid Criticism

In response to the criticism, Aggarwal clarified his intent behind sharing the interaction. He said his goal was not to highlight his response but to demonstrate the culture of open communication at Unstop. He expressed that valuing honesty is a key element in their work culture, thereby justifying his decision to make the conversation public.

Business India Social Issues
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

