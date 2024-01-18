Delhi Authorities Mandate Registration for Playschools Amid Compliance Concerns

In a decisive action to ensure the welfare of children and compliance with established norms, the Delhi Education Department, the Department of Women and Child Development, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) have mandated registration for all playschools. This move comes in the wake of growing concerns about non-compliance among playschools, especially the enrollment of children under the age of two, a clear violation of child rights norms.

Meeting of Minds for Children’s Rights

In a recent meeting, these three key stakeholders decided that playschools must register with the appropriate authority to operate legally. By doing so, they aim to create a more regulated and standardized environment for young learners. The NCPCR, in particular, highlighted various concerns regarding the current operations of playschools, bringing the issue of underage enrolment under scrutiny.

Streamlining the Registration Process

To facilitate the registration process and ensure full compliance, application forms will be made available on the department’s official website. This digitalization of the process is expected to expedite the registration, making it more efficient and accessible. Playschools failing to comply with the registration requirement may face legal repercussions, further emphasizing the seriousness of this initiative.

Creating Awareness Through Advertisements

Furthermore, the departments have decided to leverage advertisements to raise awareness about the operations and regulations of playschools. These ads will provide detailed instructions on the proper management of playschools, serving as a guide for both existing and new institutions. It is hoped that this will contribute towards ensuring that playschools adhere to established regulations, fostering a safer and more conducive learning environment for the children.