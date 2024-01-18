en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Delhi Authorities Mandate Registration for Playschools Amid Compliance Concerns

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:02 am EST
Delhi Authorities Mandate Registration for Playschools Amid Compliance Concerns

In a decisive action to ensure the welfare of children and compliance with established norms, the Delhi Education Department, the Department of Women and Child Development, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) have mandated registration for all playschools. This move comes in the wake of growing concerns about non-compliance among playschools, especially the enrollment of children under the age of two, a clear violation of child rights norms.

Meeting of Minds for Children’s Rights

In a recent meeting, these three key stakeholders decided that playschools must register with the appropriate authority to operate legally. By doing so, they aim to create a more regulated and standardized environment for young learners. The NCPCR, in particular, highlighted various concerns regarding the current operations of playschools, bringing the issue of underage enrolment under scrutiny.

Streamlining the Registration Process

To facilitate the registration process and ensure full compliance, application forms will be made available on the department’s official website. This digitalization of the process is expected to expedite the registration, making it more efficient and accessible. Playschools failing to comply with the registration requirement may face legal repercussions, further emphasizing the seriousness of this initiative.

Creating Awareness Through Advertisements

Furthermore, the departments have decided to leverage advertisements to raise awareness about the operations and regulations of playschools. These ads will provide detailed instructions on the proper management of playschools, serving as a guide for both existing and new institutions. It is hoped that this will contribute towards ensuring that playschools adhere to established regulations, fostering a safer and more conducive learning environment for the children.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
14 mins ago
AI Revolution: Innovations, Concerns, and the Future of Society
Recent developments in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) are painting a multifaceted picture, displaying both the innovative applications of the technology and the concerns it raises. From AI chatbots turning on their creators to AI’s role in healthcare and crime prevention, the influence of AI is being felt in diverse sectors. AI Chatbot Backlash
AI Revolution: Innovations, Concerns, and the Future of Society
University of California's Breakthrough in Biologically Based Polymers
25 mins ago
University of California's Breakthrough in Biologically Based Polymers
Seton Catholic College Prep Embraces Four-Day School Week
44 mins ago
Seton Catholic College Prep Embraces Four-Day School Week
Birmingham-Southern College Seeks State Support Amidst Financial Crisis
14 mins ago
Birmingham-Southern College Seeks State Support Amidst Financial Crisis
NYU Contract Faculty Set Course for Unionization Election
20 mins ago
NYU Contract Faculty Set Course for Unionization Election
Switzerland Crowned as Europe's Smartest Country: A Study by TutorSpace
20 mins ago
Switzerland Crowned as Europe's Smartest Country: A Study by TutorSpace
Latest Headlines
World News
Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century
7 seconds
Bengal Stands Strong at 381/8 on Day II of Ranji Trophy Match, Porel Scores Maiden Century
Trump's Confusion: Nikki Haley Mistakenly Blamed for Capitol Security
19 seconds
Trump's Confusion: Nikki Haley Mistakenly Blamed for Capitol Security
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
4 mins
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
Community Workaround for Fortnite Solo Victory Cash Cup Visibility Issue
4 mins
Community Workaround for Fortnite Solo Victory Cash Cup Visibility Issue
Leandro Trossard Marks First Anniversary with Arsenal with Goal in Dominant 5-0 Win
5 mins
Leandro Trossard Marks First Anniversary with Arsenal with Goal in Dominant 5-0 Win
Liverpool FC's Strategic Moves in the 2024 January Transfer Window
5 mins
Liverpool FC's Strategic Moves in the 2024 January Transfer Window
US to Commission Landmark Health Report on Vaping: Echoes of the 1964 Surgeon General's Study?
5 mins
US to Commission Landmark Health Report on Vaping: Echoes of the 1964 Surgeon General's Study?
New York Jets Set to Make Legacy Jerseys Permanent in Uniform Update
5 mins
New York Jets Set to Make Legacy Jerseys Permanent in Uniform Update
ACC to Unveil 2024 Football Schedule, Clemson's Matchups Highlighted
5 mins
ACC to Unveil 2024 Football Schedule, Clemson's Matchups Highlighted
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app