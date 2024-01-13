en English
Delhi and North India Grapple with Severe Coldwave and Dense Fog

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
Delhi, along with its neighboring regions, is grappling with a relentless coldwave, made worse by a shroud of dense fog that’s disrupting daily life and transportation. Saturday witnessed a significant reduction in visibility in Delhi, leading to sluggish traffic and a cascade of delays in railway services, particularly at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. To combat the biting cold, residents have taken to creating bonfires in public spaces. Drone footage offers a bird’s eye view of the fog’s extensive reach over the city.

Not Just Delhi: Coldwave and Fog Affecting North India

This coldwave and fog aren’t confined to Delhi. States such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and others in North India are experiencing similar conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported dense to very dense fog in several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, with similar conditions expected to persist for five days. They have forecasted cold day to severe cold day conditions for Northwest India with a gradual improvement after three days.

Record-Breaking Temperatures and Transportation Delays

On Friday, Delhi registered its lowest temperature for the season at 3.9 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature also falling below the seasonal average, intensifying the coldwave. Railway officials reported delays in 23 Delhi-bound trains due to the fog. The IMD predicts ongoing cold conditions in various parts of North India, with isolated pockets experiencing cold day conditions.

IMD’s Red Alert and the Weather Forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana due to the severe coldwave and dense fog. The dense fog has caused disruptions in air and train travel in several northern states. The forecast also predicts rain or snow in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh. Central and East India are also experiencing a drop in temperature, while South India is gradually seeing the end of the Northeast Monsoon.

India Transportation Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

