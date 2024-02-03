Delhi Airport's Refurbished Runway 10/28: A Game-Changer in Indian Aviation

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has accomplished the re-carpeting and refurbishment of Runway 10/28 at Indira Gandhi International Airport, marking a significant milestone in India's civil aviation sector. The renovated runway, equipped with Category III (CAT III) technology, was officially handed over to Air Traffic Control for commercial use on February 3, 2024. This has amplified the airport's operational capacity, bringing the total number of active runways to four.

CAT III Runway: A Solution to Weather-Related Congestion

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the operationalisation of the CAT III-enabled runway on social media, underlining its crucial role in alleviating weather-related congestion. The CAT III system, a state-of-the-art technology, allows for safe aircraft landings even in extremely poor visibility conditions, thereby enhancing safety and efficiency of flight operations. This system is particularly beneficial during dense fog, a common weather challenge in Delhi during winter months.

From G20 Summit to Runway Upgrade

The re-carpeting of Runway 10/28 began after the G20 Summit in September 2023 and concluded in December of the same year. Subsequently, Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) systems were incorporated, further bolstering the runway's capabilities. This comprehensive rehabilitation work also included the addition of new taxiways, contributing to improved air traffic management.

Improved Durability and Capacity

The runway surface now flaunts a layer of polymer-modified bitumen (PMB), a material known for its enhanced durability and suitability for handling heavy-duty traffic and extreme weather conditions. With this upgrade, Delhi Airport's passenger handling capacity is expected to reach a staggering 100 million passengers per year, while the airside capacity is set to accommodate up to 140 million passengers annually. This leap in capacity is a testament to India's growing prominence in global aviation.