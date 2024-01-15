en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Delhi Airport Disruptions Continue Amid Bad Weather; Positive Vibes in Business Market

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Delhi Airport Disruptions Continue Amid Bad Weather; Positive Vibes in Business Market

On January 15, 2024, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport bore the brunt of inclement weather conditions, causing significant operational disruptions. A total of five flights were forced to alter their course early in the morning, with four landing in Jaipur and one in Ahmedabad. The diversions occurred between the hours of 1 am and 5 am. This incident marks the second day of weather-related disruptions, following a previous day’s turmoil where 10 flights were diverted and a number cancelled due to low visibility and dense fog.

Impact of Weather on Air Travel

The adverse weather conditions have thrown a spanner in the works for airlines and passengers alike. On Sunday, flights were not only diverted but some were also cancelled, with a reported 168 flights delayed and 84 flights cancelled. Major players in the aviation industry, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara, issued warnings about potential disruptions due to the unfavorable weather in Delhi and Calcutta.

SpiceJet’s Fund Infusion and Market Response

In related business news, low-cost carrier SpiceJet announced a fund infusion of Rs 2242 crore, which received approval from BSE. This news seemed to buoy the market, as shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, and Adani Green Energy were seen trading in green, indicating a positive market response. Alongside this, stock recommendations were provided by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal for the day.

Small-Cap Segment Shows Promise

In the small-cap segment, an unidentified company announced a 1:2 bonus issue and reported securing orders from the IT Ministry. This development led to a whopping 1442% increase in its share price over three years. The promise of the small-cap segment was highlighted, reflecting the dynamic nature of the market and the potential for significant growth.

0
Business India Weather
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
23 seconds ago
Sydney's Totti's and Parisian Totti: An Uncanny Culinary Coincidence
In an intriguing development, an Instagram post by popular account Miss Double Bay has sparked a flurry of comparisons between Totti’s, a renowned Italian restaurant in Sydney, and Totti, a seemingly identical Parisian establishment. Totti’s, famed for its sumptuous Italian cuisine, is part of the prestigious Merivale group and operates multiple locations across Sydney. The
Sydney's Totti's and Parisian Totti: An Uncanny Culinary Coincidence
UK's Innovation Ecosystem Fails to Retain Science-Based Startups
8 mins ago
UK's Innovation Ecosystem Fails to Retain Science-Based Startups
European Science Park Group Reports Notable Financial Success Amid Challenging Market Environment
9 mins ago
European Science Park Group Reports Notable Financial Success Amid Challenging Market Environment
Integra Essentia's Shares Soar Following Bonus Allotment Decision
39 seconds ago
Integra Essentia's Shares Soar Following Bonus Allotment Decision
T2M Introduces High-Performance 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core
6 mins ago
T2M Introduces High-Performance 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core
Cosmetic Aesthetics Limited Breathes New Life into Former Pub
6 mins ago
Cosmetic Aesthetics Limited Breathes New Life into Former Pub
Latest Headlines
World News
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
10 seconds
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
11 seconds
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
13 seconds
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
14 seconds
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
27 seconds
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
29 seconds
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
41 seconds
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
1 min
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
4 mins
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app