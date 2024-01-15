Delhi Airport Disruptions Continue Amid Bad Weather; Positive Vibes in Business Market

On January 15, 2024, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport bore the brunt of inclement weather conditions, causing significant operational disruptions. A total of five flights were forced to alter their course early in the morning, with four landing in Jaipur and one in Ahmedabad. The diversions occurred between the hours of 1 am and 5 am. This incident marks the second day of weather-related disruptions, following a previous day’s turmoil where 10 flights were diverted and a number cancelled due to low visibility and dense fog.

Impact of Weather on Air Travel

The adverse weather conditions have thrown a spanner in the works for airlines and passengers alike. On Sunday, flights were not only diverted but some were also cancelled, with a reported 168 flights delayed and 84 flights cancelled. Major players in the aviation industry, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara, issued warnings about potential disruptions due to the unfavorable weather in Delhi and Calcutta.

SpiceJet’s Fund Infusion and Market Response

In related business news, low-cost carrier SpiceJet announced a fund infusion of Rs 2242 crore, which received approval from BSE. This news seemed to buoy the market, as shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, and Adani Green Energy were seen trading in green, indicating a positive market response. Alongside this, stock recommendations were provided by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal for the day.

Small-Cap Segment Shows Promise

In the small-cap segment, an unidentified company announced a 1:2 bonus issue and reported securing orders from the IT Ministry. This development led to a whopping 1442% increase in its share price over three years. The promise of the small-cap segment was highlighted, reflecting the dynamic nature of the market and the potential for significant growth.