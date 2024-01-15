Delegations Meet Lieutenant Governor in Srinagar: A Step Towards Addressing Regional Concerns

In the heart of Srinagar, a significant meeting took place on January 15th, where two diverse delegations approached Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss their respective concerns and demands. The meeting, held at the Raj Bhawan, marked a pivotal interaction between the government and the delegations from the Jammu Kashmir Other Backward Classes Welfare Association and the Karewa Fruit Growers and Dealers Association along with the Fruit and Vegetable Market of Jablipora, Anantnag.

Demands for Implementing the J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2023

The first delegation from the Jammu Kashmir Other Backward Classes Welfare Association presented a memorandum regarding the J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2023. This bill is seen as a crucial step in addressing the rights and opportunities of the backward classes in the region. The delegation fervently advocated for its implementation, expressing their hope in the government's actions.

Fruit Industry's Plea for Infrastructure

The second delegation, comprising members from the Karewa Fruit Growers and Dealers Association and the Fruit and Vegetable Market of Jablipora, Anantnag, broached issues that were industry-specific. Their primary request was for the establishment of a cold storage facility at Ranbirpora, Mattan Anantnag. Such a facility, they argued, would significantly bolster the fruit and vegetable industry in the region, providing necessary infrastructure for better preservation and distribution.

Lieutenant Governor's Assurance

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attentively listened to the concerns and requirements presented by both delegations. He assured them that the government would take appropriate actions to address the issues and demands raised during the meeting. This assurance from the Lieutenant Governor reflects the government's commitment to engaging with and addressing the concerns of various sectors and communities in the region.