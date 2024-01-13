Delayed Payments and Environmental Clearances Stall Yadadri Thermal Power Plant Construction

Unsettled bills and delayed environmental clearances have stalled the construction of the 4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Plant in Hyderabad, causing a significant delay in the realization of the energy project. The state government’s failure to clear bills on time has been cited as a key factor in this delay.

Financial Backlog

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), the company executing the project, reported that the delay in payments from the government has disrupted the project’s timeline. The total cost of the power plant is Rs 34,500 crore, and BHEL was entrusted with works worth Rs 20,444 crore. Despite completing works amounting to Rs 15,860 crore, the government has only cleared bills worth Rs 14,400 crore, leaving an outstanding debt of Rs 1,167 crore. This financial backlog has restrained BHEL from paying its sub-contractors, leading to further delays.

Environmental Clearance Hurdles

Delays in obtaining environmental clearances have further compounded the issue. The original schedule projected the completion of two units of the power plant by October 2020 and another two by October 2021. However, to date, no unit has been commissioned. BHEL officials have suggested that if environmental clearances are secured by April 2024, they could complete two units by September 2024, two more by December 2024, and the final unit by May 2025.

A Delayed Endeavour

The agreement for the construction of the plant was signed in June 2015, and work commenced in October 2017. The delayed completion of the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant underscores the challenges that large-scale infrastructural projects face, often grappling with financial constraints and regulatory bottlenecks. The meeting where these updates were provided was attended by BHEL’s chairman and managing director along with other officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who oversees the Energy portfolio.