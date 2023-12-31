en English
Business

Delaware Supreme Court Revives Shareholder Suit Against AmerisourceBergen

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:05 pm EST
Delaware Supreme Court Revives Shareholder Suit Against AmerisourceBergen

In a ground-shaking turn of events, the Delaware Supreme Court has revived a shareholder lawsuit against pharmaceutical titan, AmerisourceBergen Corp, for its involvement in the nation’s opioid crisis. The Court of Chancery had initially dismissed the derivative action, but the plaintiffs successfully dodged a motion to dismiss due to the late filing of charges. However, the vice chancellor conceded to the directors’ argument that the dismissal was warranted under the pre-suit demand futility test. The plaintiffs then appealed to the Supreme Court, which issued a rare reversal of the Chancery Court’s decision.

Supreme Court’s Rare Reversal

The Supreme Court’s ruling stated that the Court of Chancery incorrectly allowed a federal opinion to influence its decision. It concluded that the Chancery Court erred by undermining the plaintiffs’ standing in deference to the factual findings in a West Virginia decision. The high court affirmed that the plaintiffs had established their derivative standing at the time the complaint was filed.

Other Notable Players

In other news, Raymond James Financial Services Inc, known for providing brokerage services and based in St Petersburg, FL, was mentioned. Its subsidiary, Raymond James Trust NA, operates as a non-depository trust company. Additionally, Edward D Jones Co LP, a broker-dealer and registered investment advisor located in St. Louis, Missouri, was featured. Duke University, celebrated for its undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs, and Stifel Nicolaus Co Inc, a dual registered broker-dealer and investment advisor headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, were also discussed. Other entities noted include Raymond James Ltd, a full-service investment dealer, and RiverFront Investment Group LLC, a SEC-registered investment advisor based in Richmond, Virginia. BB&T Securities LLC, the broker-dealer subsidiary of BB&T Corp, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and Standard & Poor's Investment Advisory Services LLC, an investment research firm and registered investment advisor based in New York City, were also noted in the coverage. Last but not least, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority was mentioned in the report.

Business India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

