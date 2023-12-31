Delaware Supreme Court Revives Shareholder Suit Against AmerisourceBergen

In a ground-shaking turn of events, the Delaware Supreme Court has revived a shareholder lawsuit against pharmaceutical titan, AmerisourceBergen Corp, for its involvement in the nation’s opioid crisis. The Court of Chancery had initially dismissed the derivative action, but the plaintiffs successfully dodged a motion to dismiss due to the late filing of charges. However, the vice chancellor conceded to the directors’ argument that the dismissal was warranted under the pre-suit demand futility test. The plaintiffs then appealed to the Supreme Court, which issued a rare reversal of the Chancery Court’s decision.

Supreme Court’s Rare Reversal

The Supreme Court’s ruling stated that the Court of Chancery incorrectly allowed a federal opinion to influence its decision. It concluded that the Chancery Court erred by undermining the plaintiffs’ standing in deference to the factual findings in a West Virginia decision. The high court affirmed that the plaintiffs had established their derivative standing at the time the complaint was filed.

