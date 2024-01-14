Defiance of Ban on Chinese Kite String Mars Lohri Festival in Haibowal

On the vibrant eve of the Lohri festival, the skies over Haibowal, India, were dotted with colorful kites, a tradition deeply ingrained in the culture of Punjab. Despite the bitter cold, residents took to the streets and rooftops, their spirits buoyant as they engaged in friendly kite-flying competitions.

The Controversial Chinese String

However, beneath the festive atmosphere, a troubling issue emerged. Despite a police ban, many continued to use the prohibited Chinese string for kite flying. This string is notorious for its strength and sharpness, presenting a significant danger to birds, animals, and humans alike. It has the potential to cause serious injuries, often fatal, leading to its ban by the authorities.

Police Inaction and Public Indifference

Although the police were supposed to enforce the ban, their efforts seemed lackluster. Checks were conducted, and some spools of the string were seized, but a comprehensive enforcement drive was absent. This lack of rigorous enforcement allowed individuals like Munish Shama to openly disregard the ban, using the plastic string without any interference from the police. Even those aware of the ban, like Bipan Arora, still purchased the string at a high price, drawn by the allure of its superior kite-flying capabilities.

Compliance Amidst Disobedience

Not all residents, however, chose to flout the ban. Sourabh Chadha, a bank employee, conscientiously adhered to the prohibition, opting for a normal thread for his kite, despite knowing this put him at a competitive disadvantage in the kite-flying competition.

As the festival concluded, the authorities are now considering taking stringent action against violators. Registering FIRs against those who used the prohibited string is being contemplated, a move that would signal a more determined approach to enforcing the ban in the future.