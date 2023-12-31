en English
Education

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Attends Convocation of Tezpur University

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:49 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:32 am EST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Attends Convocation of Tezpur University

Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, graced the convocation ceremony of Tezpur University in Tezpur, Assam, highlighting the government’s commitment to fostering academic dialogue and recognizing student achievements in the region. This visit is a part of his official engagements and underscores the country’s higher education and defence landscape’s importance.

Convocation Ceremony at Tezpur University

The minister attended the 21st convocation of Tezpur University where a total of 1,355 students received degrees and diplomas. This included 785 postgraduate degrees, 432 undergraduate degrees, five PG diplomas, and 100 PhD degrees. Additionally, 23 students were awarded gold medals for their outstanding performance. The ceremony was conducted in both physical and online modes, reflecting the changing dynamics of education in the pandemic era.

(Read Also: PM Modi Inaugurates Key Development Projects in Ayodhya, Boosting Infrastructure and Tourism)

University’s Future Endeavours

Tezpur University, established by an act of the Indian Parliament in 1994, is one of the northeastern region’s prominent institutions for higher education. During the ceremony, the university announced its plan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Army to offer a basic course in Chinese language, indicating a strategic shift in defence training. Moreover, the institution is considering the establishment of a Department of Defence Studies and collaboration with defence forces for geospatial research and strategic mapping in Indo-China border areas.

(Read Also: Narendra Modi in ‘Super Boss Avatar’ at Live Event)

Rajnath Singh’s Participation

Rajnath Singh’s participation in the university’s convocation is significant. As a political figure and the Defence Minister, his presence may also address educational advancements and national security issues. Convocation ceremonies are significant events in India, where students are awarded their degrees. The participation of political figures and ministers in such events is not uncommon, and it often underscores the government’s support for educational institutions and its commitment to regional development. His visit to Tezpur University is a testament to this commitment.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

