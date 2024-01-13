Defence Minister Approves Term Insurance Scheme for Border Roads Organisation Labourers

In a significant move, India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has approved a term insurance scheme for Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs) working under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). This move is designed to provide financial security to the families of the CPLs. In the unfortunate event of a labourer’s demise during project operations, an insured sum of Rs 10 lakh will be dispensed to the next of kin.

A Response to Extreme Risks

The decision to implement this insurance scheme is a direct response to the extreme risks and challenging conditions CPLs are exposed to. These include harsh work sites, adverse weather conditions, difficult terrains, and health hazards. The scheme represents a significant social security and welfare measure for CPLs employed in remote regions of the country.

More Than Just an Insurance Scheme

Beyond the financial aspects, the ministry views this scheme as a critical humanitarian gesture. It is expected to improve the morale of the labourers and safeguard the livelihoods of their families. In addition to the insured sum, the scheme includes other welfare measures like the preservation and transportation of mortal remains, enhancement of funeral assistance, and advance payment against ex-gratia compensation.

Implications for the Future

The implementation of this insurance scheme is expected to have a significant impact on the well-being of CPLs and their dependents. It underscores the government’s commitment to the welfare of those who work in challenging conditions to build the nation’s infrastructure. It also sets a precedent for similar initiatives in other sectors, emphasising the importance of worker welfare in the country’s developmental agenda.