en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Defence Minister and UP CM Inaugurate Samvid Gurukulam Sainik School for Girls: A Leap towards Gender Equality in Defence

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Defence Minister and UP CM Inaugurate Samvid Gurukulam Sainik School for Girls: A Leap towards Gender Equality in Defence

On the auspicious first day of the new year, the city of Vrindavan in India has become the site of a landmark event. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have inaugurated the Samvid Gurukulam Sainik School for girls. This event paints a new dawn in the sphere of education, particularly for young girls, as this institution is committed to providing military-style education, previously a domain largely monopolized by males.

Breaking barriers in education and defence

This inauguration ceremony is more than just an addition to the country’s educational infrastructure. It signifies a firm commitment by the government to promote gender equality in the defense sector. The school aims to empower young women by providing them with the education and training needed to pursue successful careers in the military.

Curriculum: A blend of academics and physical training

As per expectations, the Samvid Gurukulam Sainik School is set to offer a curriculum that strikes a balance between academic rigor and physical training. The school is keen on instilling nationalistic values, thereby preparing its students for future roles in India’s armed forces or related fields. This robust educational model is designed to shape the new generation of women leaders in defence.

Aligning with broader efforts for inclusivity

This initiative is in line with broader efforts to increase female representation in fields traditionally dominated by males. It is a significant step towards inclusive education in India, and it serves as a beacon of hope for young girls nationwide who aspire to serve their country in the military. The inauguration of the Samvid Gurukulam Sainik School for girls is indeed a moment of pride and a positive nudge towards a balanced and empowered India.

0
Education India Military
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Author Katherine Rundell Discusses The State of Childhood and Children's Literature in Britain

By BNN Correspondents

FORDA Raises Concern Over Faculty Recruitment in India's Medical Institutions

By Dil Bar Irshad

College Degrees and Major Regrets: Evaluating the Worth of Higher Education

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Texas Nonprofit Challenges Traditional Higher Education Path

By BNN Correspondents

Bill Nye Advocates for AI Education and Regulation at CNBC Technology ...
@Education · 34 mins
Bill Nye Advocates for AI Education and Regulation at CNBC Technology ...
heart comment 0
The Decline in College Enrollment: A Deep Dive into the Ongoing Crisis

By Nitish Verma

The Decline in College Enrollment: A Deep Dive into the Ongoing Crisis
Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting ‘Emotionally Based School Avoiders’

By Rizwan Shah

Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting 'Emotionally Based School Avoiders'
Odisha Public Service Commission Launches Massive Recruitment Drive for Post Graduate Teachers

By Dil Bar Irshad

Odisha Public Service Commission Launches Massive Recruitment Drive for Post Graduate Teachers
CORBON Urges Amendment to Builders Registration Act Amid Rising Construction Incidents

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

CORBON Urges Amendment to Builders Registration Act Amid Rising Construction Incidents
Latest Headlines
World News
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
1 min
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
3 mins
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
10 mins
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
11 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
11 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
12 mins
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
12 mins
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
12 mins
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
12 mins
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
15 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
19 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
39 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
42 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
45 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
54 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
56 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app