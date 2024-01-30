Deepti Sharma, National Women's Cricket Star, Appointed as DSP by Uttar Pradesh Government

In an honorable recognition of her exceptional contributions to national women's cricket, all-rounder cricketer Deepti Sharma, 26, from Agra, has been appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the Uttar Pradesh government. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath bestowed the honor upon her and also awarded her a cash prize of Rs 3 crore.

Deepti Sharma: A Distinguished Sports Star

Deepti Sharma has carved a niche for herself in the world of cricket, with her sports journey marked by significant achievements. This includes a gold medal at the Asian Games in China and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2023. Adding another feather to her cap, she was named ICC 'Player of the Month' in December 2023, becoming the second Indian woman cricketer to receive this title.

Agra's Sporting Talent in the Limelight

The ceremonial event didn't just stop at honoring Sharma. Other local athletes from Agra were also recognized for their achievements in sports. Among those honored were para athletes Jatin Kushwaha and Yash Kumar, snooker champion Paras Gupta, and rifle shooter Ayushi Gupta.

Boosting Local Sports: A Call for Development

Given the array of sporting talent in Agra, Vishal Sharma of Hindustani Biradari called for the development of an international standard stadium to boost local sports. This recognition of Agra's sports stars and the call for better sports infrastructure sets a positive precedent for nurturing local talent and promoting sports at a grassroots level.

Expressing her gratitude for the honor, Deepti Sharma voiced her desire to use her new position to promote women's cricket further. With her relentless drive for excellence and a distinguished career, Sharma stands as an inspiration for aspiring women cricketers across the nation.