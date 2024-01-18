Deepika Padukone's 82E Brand Expands with New Body Care Range

Deepika Padukone, renowned Indian actress and entrepreneur, is expanding her beauty brand, 82E, with a new line of body care products. This launch marks the one-year anniversary of 82E's venture into skincare. Designed specifically for individuals with normal to dry skin, the new range is an embodiment of the brand's 'cleanse-hydrate-protect' philosophy.

New Line of Body Care Products

The new collection includes a Gel Body Cleanser with Apple and Panthenol, a Body Milk with SPF 20 PA++ infused with Coconut and Ceramides, a Creme Body Cleanser with Moringa and Panthenol, and a Body Lotion with SPF 20 PA++ enriched with Saffron and Ceramides. The products aim to balance the skin's microbiome, managing both good and bad bacteria to promote overall skin health.

Deepika Padukone's Excitement

Deepika shared the news of the brand's expansion on her Instagram, expressing her excitement. The brand began with skincare essentials such as cleansers, toners, moisturizers, eye creams, and sunscreens, and continues to grow its offerings. Apart from her successful stint in the beauty industry, Padukone is also known for her contributions in the fields of fitness, fashion, and film.

Global Influence

Deepika's international following has grown substantially since she became the global brand ambassador for French luxury houses Louis Vuitton and Cartier. She has graced the covers of Times and Forbes Magazine, reflecting her global influence. The 82E brand, which initially launched in 2022, is also a testament to her widening influence in the fashion and beauty space.