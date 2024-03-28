Deepika Padukone Reflects on Success and Burnout Amid Pregnancy Excitement

With her career at its peak and now awaiting the motherhood chapter, it is safe to say that Deepika Padukone is basking in abundant happiness. The actress was last seen in the Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter, which was a box-office success. Adding to her list of wins was Pathaan and Jawan from last year, where she shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. Now, Deepika Padukone is ready to welcome her first child with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. On February 29, Deepika and Ranveer announced their role as soon-to-be first-time parents through a lovely social media post.

Understanding Success and Avoiding Burnout

Amidst her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone shared a post on her Instagram story, centering around the concept of success and burnout. Originally posted by author Arianna Huffington, the post read, "Look around where you are; see what you can do to change the definition of success. So women coming after you won't feel like they have to choose between success and burnout." The quote sheds light on the actress' definition of what it means to be successful.

Ambition with Grace

Deepika Padukone has consistently demonstrated her ambitious nature with grace. In an interview at the Jio MAMI 17th Mumbai Film Festival, the actress confidently stated that she does not "give up easily." "The minute you tell me that I can't do something, I work that much harder to prove, not to people but to myself, that I can do it. It can be anything," she said.

Despite achieving such stardom, Deepika Padukone remains strongly rooted, not losing sight of her value system. In another interview, the actress opined that without happiness, money means nothing to her. "I do what I do, I do what I love. The money happens to come. You can have everything in the world, but if you're not happy, you can do nothing with it," she said. For the actress, spending time with family and friends while being "creatively satisfied" in her professional field are the aspects that matter to her the most.

Implications and Reflections

Deepika's reflections on success and burnout come at a pivotal time in her life, reinforcing the idea that personal well-being and professional success are not mutually exclusive. Her message encourages a reevaluation of traditional success metrics, offering a perspective that values balance and happiness over relentless pursuit. As Deepika Padukone steps into motherhood, her thoughts resonate with many, spotlighting the importance of personal fulfillment in the quest for professional achievements.