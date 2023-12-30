en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Decoding the Economic Impact of the Ram Mandir Project on LeftRightCentre

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:03 pm EST
Decoding the Economic Impact of the Ram Mandir Project on LeftRightCentre

On the recent episode of LeftRightCentre, a noted author and former Member of Parliament, Pavan K Varma, examined the economic potential of religious constructions, specifically focusing on the Ram Mandir project in Ayodhya, India. The discussion aimed to delve into the intersection of faith and finance, exploring the ways in which such large-scale religious endeavours could drive economic growth.

The Ram Mandir Project: An Economic Catalyst?

The Ram Mandir project, spearheaded by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sparked a wave of anticipation across the nation. The Prime Minister recently inaugurated projects worth 111 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) in Ayodhya, including a new airport and a revamped railway station, ahead of the temple’s opening in January. The economic implications of these developments, especially the potential to spur economic activity in the region, were central to the LeftRightCentre discussion.

Boosting Tourism and Infrastructure

The imminent opening of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, coupled with the inauguration of infrastructure projects worth Rs 15,700 crore, is expected to transform Ayodhya into a major tourist hub. The presence of a modern airport and redeveloped railway station will enhance accessibility, potentially boosting the region’s travel and tourism industry. Airlines such as Air India and IndiGo have already announced new flight routes to Ayodhya, indicating the city’s emerging prominence as a key destination. Furthermore, the inauguration of the Ram Mandir is expected to draw around 8,000 devotees, contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Implications for the Hotel Industry and More

The hotel industry in Ayodhya is also expected to witness increased demand, with budget hotels and guesthouses catering to the anticipated surge in visitors. The tourism potential of Ayodhya is poised to see a significant upswing, drawing visitors from across India and potentially from other countries. The inauguration of the Ram Temple and the associated infrastructure projects adds to the historical and cultural significance of Ayodhya, making it a compelling destination for those seeking spiritual and cultural experiences. The socio-cultural impacts and the broader implications on national unity and identity were also likely topics of discussion on the show.

In conclusion, the Ram Mandir project, along with the associated infrastructural developments, could potentially serve as catalysts for economic growth in Ayodhya and the broader Uttar Pradesh region. The conversation on LeftRightCentre underscored the intricate connection between religious projects like the Ram Mandir and economic development, offering a unique perspective on the relationship between faith and finance.

0
Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Province Diversifies Debt Portfolio, Establishes Future Fund Amidst Rising Interest Rates

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

2023 Western Economies: Cautious Optimism Amid Inflation and High Living Cost

By Hadeel Hashem

US Economy Defies Predicted Recession: A Surprising Turn of Events

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Taiwan's Lodging and Food/Beverage Sector Sees Record Job Opening Rate ...
@Business · 33 mins
Taiwan's Lodging and Food/Beverage Sector Sees Record Job Opening Rate ...
heart comment 0
Fisker Ocean SUV’s Hefty Price Increase Shakes Up the Market

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fisker Ocean SUV's Hefty Price Increase Shakes Up the Market
Economic Deciphering: James Poterba’s Role in Identifying US Recessions

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Economic Deciphering: James Poterba’s Role in Identifying US Recessions
Wall Street’s Gloomy Recession Predictions for 2023 Fall Flat

By BNN Correspondents

Wall Street's Gloomy Recession Predictions for 2023 Fall Flat
Salary Expectations vs Reality: A Study on New College Graduates

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Salary Expectations vs Reality: A Study on New College Graduates
Latest Headlines
World News
North Korea Rejects Unification with South Korea, Intensifies Military Buildups
2 mins
North Korea Rejects Unification with South Korea, Intensifies Military Buildups
North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea, Signalling Hardline Stance
2 mins
North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea, Signalling Hardline Stance
USA Boxing's 'Transgender Policy': A Step towards Inclusivity or a Jab at Fair Play?
6 mins
USA Boxing's 'Transgender Policy': A Step towards Inclusivity or a Jab at Fair Play?
Shift in Hong Kong's Political Landscape: Elections sans Opposition
6 mins
Shift in Hong Kong's Political Landscape: Elections sans Opposition
Unexpected Setback for Athletes: Last-Minute Logistic Support Withdrawn from Major Race Event
8 mins
Unexpected Setback for Athletes: Last-Minute Logistic Support Withdrawn from Major Race Event
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Agenda: Gridiron, Gardening and Cost-of-living Relief
11 mins
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Agenda: Gridiron, Gardening and Cost-of-living Relief
Perth's Retail Trading Hours Debate: A Test of Commercial Flexibility Vs Regulation
12 mins
Perth's Retail Trading Hours Debate: A Test of Commercial Flexibility Vs Regulation
Political Highs and Lows: A Recap of Singapore's 2023 Political Landscape
12 mins
Political Highs and Lows: A Recap of Singapore's 2023 Political Landscape
The Emotional Complexities of Breast Cancer: A Survivor's Perspective
13 mins
The Emotional Complexities of Breast Cancer: A Survivor's Perspective
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
1 hour
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
10 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app