Decoding Tax Implications for NRIs Selling Immovable Property in India

In the labyrinth of the Indian Income-tax Act, 1961, the sale of immovable property by a Non-resident Indian (NRI) navigates through a maze of tax implications and stringent compliance. The compass guiding the journey being the residential status of the individual, as per Section 6 of the Act, it sets the course for the scope of taxable income and the applicable tax rate. This status needs to be ascertained for the financial year in which the property sails into the market.

Tides of Time – Long-term or Short-term Gains

Once the property changes hands, the gains or losses from the sale are tagged as either long-term or short-term. This classification hinges on the timeline of the sale – within or after 24 months from the date of purchase, respectively. Each category faces the stern eye of different tax rates. Long-term capital gains, benefitting from indexation, are taxed at a flat rate of 20%, while short-term gains fall under the purview of the applicable income slab rates.

Safe Harbours – Exemptions and Reinvestment Options

Navigating these tax waters, NRIs can find safe harbours. They can avail tax exemptions on long-term gains if they reinvest these winds of fortune in residential property in India within certain time frames. This harbour, however, is not limitless – restrictions like the INR 10 crore cap effective from April 1, 2024, guard the entrance. Alternatively, NRIs can dock their gains in bonds of specific entities under Section 54EC, albeit with a limit of INR 50,00,000.

Crosscurrents – Double Taxation and Withholding Tax

If the tax flag is hoisted in the NRI’s country of residence for the capital gains, double taxation avoidance treaties may provide the coveted relief. The buyer of the property, on the other hand, is mandated to withhold tax at source (TDS) on the sale value. This rate might surge higher than the actual capital gains, prompting NRIs to apply for a lower withholding certificate to reduce this rate.

While filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) in India, NRIs must man the helm with precision. They are required to accurately disclose transaction details and cross-verify the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) for discrepancies. This vigilance can steer clear of choppy waters of queries from the Indian tax authorities.