en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Decoding Tax Implications for NRIs Selling Immovable Property in India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
Decoding Tax Implications for NRIs Selling Immovable Property in India

In the labyrinth of the Indian Income-tax Act, 1961, the sale of immovable property by a Non-resident Indian (NRI) navigates through a maze of tax implications and stringent compliance. The compass guiding the journey being the residential status of the individual, as per Section 6 of the Act, it sets the course for the scope of taxable income and the applicable tax rate. This status needs to be ascertained for the financial year in which the property sails into the market.

Tides of Time – Long-term or Short-term Gains

Once the property changes hands, the gains or losses from the sale are tagged as either long-term or short-term. This classification hinges on the timeline of the sale – within or after 24 months from the date of purchase, respectively. Each category faces the stern eye of different tax rates. Long-term capital gains, benefitting from indexation, are taxed at a flat rate of 20%, while short-term gains fall under the purview of the applicable income slab rates.

Safe Harbours – Exemptions and Reinvestment Options

Navigating these tax waters, NRIs can find safe harbours. They can avail tax exemptions on long-term gains if they reinvest these winds of fortune in residential property in India within certain time frames. This harbour, however, is not limitless – restrictions like the INR 10 crore cap effective from April 1, 2024, guard the entrance. Alternatively, NRIs can dock their gains in bonds of specific entities under Section 54EC, albeit with a limit of INR 50,00,000.

Crosscurrents – Double Taxation and Withholding Tax

If the tax flag is hoisted in the NRI’s country of residence for the capital gains, double taxation avoidance treaties may provide the coveted relief. The buyer of the property, on the other hand, is mandated to withhold tax at source (TDS) on the sale value. This rate might surge higher than the actual capital gains, prompting NRIs to apply for a lower withholding certificate to reduce this rate.

While filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) in India, NRIs must man the helm with precision. They are required to accurately disclose transaction details and cross-verify the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) for discrepancies. This vigilance can steer clear of choppy waters of queries from the Indian tax authorities.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Spring Beckons Growth: Kabul Airport Head Calls for Investments
As the vibrant season of spring blossoms, Abdul Hadi Mohammad, the head of Kabul International Airport, underscores its significance as a time of activity and growth for Afghanistan. He cautioned that a failure to capitalize on this season’s potential could usher in hardships when the winter arrives. Mohammad’s words resonate with a deeper message –
Spring Beckons Growth: Kabul Airport Head Calls for Investments
Tilray Brands Inc. Diversifies into Beer Market: A Successful Strategic Shift
3 mins ago
Tilray Brands Inc. Diversifies into Beer Market: A Successful Strategic Shift
Fennemore Merges with Savitt Bruce & Willey, Expands to Seattle
3 mins ago
Fennemore Merges with Savitt Bruce & Willey, Expands to Seattle
Jericho Home Improvements Mourns the Loss of Founder John Bartrom
2 mins ago
Jericho Home Improvements Mourns the Loss of Founder John Bartrom
Tesla's Strategic Move: Halving Speaker Count in Base Model Y RWD
2 mins ago
Tesla's Strategic Move: Halving Speaker Count in Base Model Y RWD
Calibre Mining Shines with Record Gold Production and Strategic Acquisition
3 mins ago
Calibre Mining Shines with Record Gold Production and Strategic Acquisition
Latest Headlines
World News
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
15 seconds
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
Timo Werner's Surprise Return to Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur: A New Chapter Begins
28 seconds
Timo Werner's Surprise Return to Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur: A New Chapter Begins
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
46 seconds
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
South Dakota Set to Host the 46th Annual Sunflower Research Forum
51 seconds
South Dakota Set to Host the 46th Annual Sunflower Research Forum
Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.'s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance
1 min
Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.'s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance
Trump Gains Momentum with Evangelicals and First-Time Caucus-Goers Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
2 mins
Trump Gains Momentum with Evangelicals and First-Time Caucus-Goers Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball
3 mins
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
3 mins
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
3 mins
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
59 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app