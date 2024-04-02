Decline of Delhi's Urdu Bazar: From 80 Bookstores to 6, A Literary Hub's Slow Fade

On a quiet Saturday morning, the aroma of freshly brewed tea hangs in the air of Urdu Bazar, a market now relatively empty compared to its former vibrancy. Nestled opposite the grand Jama Masjid, Urdu Bazar was once a bustling hub for Delhi's literary community. Now, a sense of quiet prevails. Most shops open only after midday, waiting for customers. The booksellers sip tea and watch tourist buses pass by, waiting for a passionate reader to browse their collections. Just about 40 years ago, almost 80 bookstores lined up from Jagath Cinema to the entrance to Matia Mahal Road. Today, barely six bookstores are left. The air that was once filled with discussions of Ghalib and Faiz's poetry is now thick with the aroma of sizzling kebabs. The booksellers admit to the decline in business. Yet, a handful of them continue to adapt to the changing conditions to protect their history and family heirloom.

Historical Significance of Urdu Bazar

"If you wanted to pick up a book in Urdu during the 1970s and 80s, you came here. But over the last 15 odd years, gradually the demand of Urdu books has petered out, and this is the result of the step-motherly treatment that this language is given," says history enthusiast Sohail Hashmi in an interview with Indianexpress.com. The name Urdu Bazar came up during Emperor Shahjahan's reign, even though it did not have any connection to the Urdu language or books. The word Urdu originates from the Turkish word Ordu, which means army. Since the Mughal army was stationed here, the name Urdu Bazar became popular. Hashmi says that in the 17th century, when the Mughal capital shifted from Agra to Delhi, the area between Red Fort and Jama Masjid, where the Urdu Bazar stands now, was the open ground for army camps.

The Evolution and Decline of Urdu Bazar

The area until 1920 was called the Urdu Mandir, or the Lashkari Mandir. Various bazaars or markets were developed around these camps to sustain the daily needs of the army. In fact, until the 19th century, the word Urdu did not signify any language at all. Hashmi mentions that the Urdu language developed among the working classes, such as the army and the peasants. Most of the officers and political elites spoke Turkish