Decades-Long Chase Ends as Coastal Security Police Nab Fugitive Drug Peddler in Kerala

A tale that weaves through the fabric of time, across state lines, and into the shadowy realms of narcotic peddling, has finally reached a pivotal moment. T.E. Joseph, a 58-year-old man whose life took a dark turn into the world of illegal drug trade, has been on the run for over 15 years. His journey as a fugitive ended in Thrissur district, Kerala, where the Mangaluru Coastal Security Police (CSP) apprehended him from a hideout on February 22, marking a significant victory against drug peddling in the region.

Advertisment

A Man on the Run

Joseph's descent into the underworld began in 2008 when he was first arrested for possession of cannabis. After securing bail, he vanished, failing to appear before the court, which led to a long-pending case (LPC) warrant against him. But Joseph's entanglements with the law didn't end there. He was wanted for failing to appear in court since 2010 for a separate cannabis peddling case registered by Belthangady police, in addition to another cannabis-related case by the Wayanad police station in Kerala. This pattern of evasion painted a picture of a man constantly on the move, eluding capture through the labyrinth of India's vast landscape.

The Chase Ends

Advertisment

The breakthrough came when a dedicated team of CSP, led by Inspector Anantha Padmanabha, embarked on a relentless pursuit. For three months, they tracked Joseph's movements, piecing together clues and leveraging intelligence to close in on their target. Their efforts culminated in a covert operation in Kerala, where Joseph's 15 years of fleeing from justice came to an abrupt halt. The arrest not only signifies the end of a protracted manhunt but also underscores the relentless commitment of the CSP to uphold the law and combat the scourge of drug peddling.

Justice Served

Following his arrest, Joseph was presented before the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Dakshina Kannada, where he has been remanded to Mangaluru District Prison. The wheels of justice, though they turn slowly, grind exceedingly fine. Joseph's apprehension brings closure to a case that has long loomed over the heads of the CSP and the communities plagued by the drug trade.

This story is a testament to the dogged determination of law enforcement agencies to pursue fugitives, no matter how long it takes. It serves as a stark reminder to those entangled in the illegal drug trade that justice, though it may be delayed, is inevitable. As the CSP continues its vigilant watch over the coastal regions, the arrest of T.E. Joseph stands as a beacon of hope, signaling a brighter, drug-free future for the communities it serves.