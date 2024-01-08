en English
Agriculture

Debt-Ridden Kerala Farmer Takes His Own Life Amid Financial Distress

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
Debt-Ridden Kerala Farmer Takes His Own Life Amid Financial Distress

In the quiet district of Kannur, Kerala, a tragic incident unfolded on Sunday. A 63-year-old farmer, known to locals as Jose, was found hanging in his residence at Pathanpara, Naduvil Panchayat, a stark testament to the growing issue of farmers’ financial distress in the region. Jose’s story is one of struggle and despair, as he was embroiled in a battle against mounting debt and a dwindling banana crop yield, which eventually led him to take his own life.

The Burden of Debt

Jose, whose land spanned 10 cents, had taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh from a local society for the cultivation of bananas. However, he had also borrowed money from individuals to support his farming efforts. His financial situation was precarious because of heavy losses he had incurred the previous year, which left him unable to repay his debts. The pressure of these outstanding liabilities had pushed Jose into a state of depression.

A Plea for Reprieve

On the fateful day, Jose visited the society from which he had borrowed the substantial loan. He made a promise to repay the overdue amount promptly, pleading with the employees to stop their incessant calls for the overdue payments. After leaving the society’s office, the distressed farmer returned home, where he then decided to end his life.

An Ongoing Investigation

The local police have since launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to Jose’s tragic end. They aim to understand the depth of his financial distress and the factors contributing to his ultimate decision. As this story unfolds, the community and the nation at large await further details.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

