Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary and Khinda Village Under Union Government’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:47 pm EST
Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary and Khinda Village Under Union Government’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme

The Union government has announced the inclusion of two significant locations in Western Odisha under the Swadesh Darshan (SD) scheme, aimed at developing tourist destinations. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had requested this inclusion, which has now been approved by Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Krishan. The places in question are the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Bargarh district and Khinda village in Sambalpur district.

The Historical Significance of Khinda

Khinda village is the birthplace of the freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai, a prominent figure in India’s struggle for independence. He led a revolt against the British Empire in 1857 and spent over four decades in prison for his actions. Pradhan emphasized that Khinda holds great historical value and would be of interest to those keen on understanding India’s struggle for freedom.

Debrigarh Sanctuary’s Rich Wildlife and History

The Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, located adjacent to the Hirakud dam, is known for its historical relevance and rich biodiversity. It is home to a variety of wildlife, including the Indian Bison, wild boars, sambhars, and peacocks.

Boosting Local Economy and Preserving Heritage

Pradhan argued that the development of these areas under the SD scheme would not only tap into their considerable tourism potential but also stimulate the local economy and generate employment. Additionally, it would help in preserving and promoting the region’s cultural and natural heritage.

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

