Deadly Parking Dispute at New Delhi Farmhouse Leaves One Dead, Six Injured

In a shocking incident near the serene village of Baliawas, Gurugram, a violent altercation spiraled out of control at Oasis Garden, a popular farmhouse retreat. The dispute, which erupted over car parking, left one man dead and six others nursing injuries. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Praveen Dhull, who had leased the farmhouse for events.

A Night of Celebration Turns Sour

The incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning, following a birthday celebration organized by Delhi college students at the farmhouse. As the students were preparing to leave around midnight, a car driven by three local youths found itself blocked by cabs. The impasse swiftly escalated into a confrontation.

Unleashing Mayhem

The local youths, unable to resolve the issue peacefully, returned with an aggressive mob of about 50 villagers. Armed with sticks and rods, they stormed the venue, attacking the students and causing widespread panic. Despite the best efforts of the party organizers and staff to deescalate the situation, the violence only grew in intensity.

Tragic Loss and Aftermath

Praveen, caught in the chaos, was severely injured while trying to intervene. Despite immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries, marking a tragic end to what should have been a night of joy. Another victim, identified as Gajender, was critically injured and rushed to AIIMS in Delhi for treatment.

The police, alerted to the incident, arrived on the scene promptly. Two suspects have been apprehended based on a mobile phone recovered from the site. CCTV footage is being closely reviewed to identify more assailants. An FIR has been lodged at DLF-1 police station against several individuals on charges of murder, attempted murder, rioting, and causing hurt.