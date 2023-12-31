en English
DCP Joy Tirkey Unveils New Year Security Strategy Amid Global Security Updates

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:54 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:17 am EST
Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North East, Joy Tirkey, has unveiled comprehensive security arrangements for the impending New Year celebrations. The force’s deployment will be split into two shifts to ensure unbroken safety and order during the festivities. The first shift will operate from 5 pm to 2 am, while the second shift will take over from midnight and continue until the morning hours. There will be an overlap in the working hours of the two shifts between 12 am and 2 am, a strategy designed to maintain an uninterrupted security blanket during the peak celebration hours when large crowds are expected.

Zero Tolerance for Hooliganism

The DCP Northeast has asserted that hooliganism will not be tolerated during the festivities. Any individuals causing disturbances will face severe consequences. This stern warning comes as part of the police’s efforts to ensure peaceful celebrations and the maintenance of law and order in the national capital. Similar precautions are also being taken in other regions like Uttar Pradesh and Kullu. The police in these areas are ensuring adherence to guidelines by bars, malls, and restaurants, and managing the flow of tourists effectively.

Global Security Landscape

While India braces for its New Year celebrations with tightened security measures, other regions worldwide are also taking significant strides. For instance, North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, has announced plans to launch three new spy satellites in 2024. This development underscores the nation’s intent to expand its space development sector and enhance its nuclear arsenal, adding another dimension to global security concerns.

Concluding Thoughts

As the world welcomes the New Year, it is essential to remember the importance of safety and security. Whether it’s the streets of Delhi or the global stage, maintaining peace and order is paramount. Let’s usher in the New Year with joy and safety, appreciating the dedicated forces that work tirelessly to ensure our celebrations remain unspoiled.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

