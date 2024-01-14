DCP Implements Stringent Measures to Enhance City Security

In an emphatic move aimed at enhancing security and maintaining law and order, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has instituted a series of stringent measures. Elucidating the gravity of the situation, the DCP’s measures invoke Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a rarely used provision that allows for drastic action to ensure public order.

Regulating Uniform Sales

Shopkeepers dealing in military and paramilitary uniforms are now obligated to follow a stringent protocol. For every sale of such items, they must record a photograph, identity proof, and contact number of the buyer. Furthermore, they are required to maintain an updated stock record and submit these details to local police stations, ensuring a clear trail of accountability for all transactions involving such uniforms.

Strengthening Surveillance and Noise Control

The measures also extend to other sectors. The DCP has issued orders for petrol pumps, LPG gas agencies, marriage palaces, and money exchange shops to install CCTV cameras within 30 days. This move is intended to augment surveillance and deter potential malfeasance. In a bid to ensure peace during student exam periods, the DCP has extended a ban on loud music and DJs from 10 pm to 6 am. Permissions are now required to play music or use loudspeakers during this time.

Enhancing Security at ATMs and Controlling Sand Transport

The DCP’s measures also target banks, directing them to ensure that all ATMs are manned by security guards, particularly between 8 pm and 6 am. In addition, to protect commuters, the DCP has issued a prohibition on the transport of sand in uncovered vehicles.

Restricting Drone Usage

Finally, the DCP has extended the ban on the use of drone cameras, despite the fact that permissions can be requested for their use. In a significant move to prevent security breaches, a complete ban has been placed on flying drones within a 500-meter radius of Ludhiana central jail, Borstal Jail, women’s jail, and observation home.