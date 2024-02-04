DC Srinagar Tours City to Evaluate Snowfall Aftermath; Emphasises on Snow Clearance

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, undertook an extensive tour of the city, inspecting the impact of an overnight snowfall and evaluating the subsequent response. This tour aimed to assess the functionality of essential services and supplies amid the challenging weather conditions.

Snow-clearance Operations Underway

During his tour, the DC inspected snow-clearance operations in various areas, including Bemina, Batamaloo, Jehangir Chowk, Lal Chowk, Ghanta Ghar, Residency Road, Polo-view, and other adjacent areas. He underscored the importance of clearing snow from all major roads for smooth vehicular movement. This is particularly crucial for ambulances transporting patients, as timely medical intervention can be a matter of life and death.

Prioritizing Critical Infrastructure

Dr. Bhat emphasized priority snow clearance on roads leading to critical infrastructure such as hospitals. Maintaining access for medical emergencies and the delivery of essential services is paramount, even more so during challenging weather conditions. He also advocated for the removal of snow from inner lanes and by-lanes to prevent inconvenience to the public.

Keeping Ambulance Routes Clear

The DC stressed the importance of keeping ambulance routes to all city hospitals clear. He also called for snow clearance in remote areas of Srinagar, including Harwan, Dara, Fakir Gujri, Khanmoh, Balhama, Soiteng, Panzinara, and others. Prior to these inspections, he visited city hospitals like Lal Ded Hospital and JVC, SKIMS Bemina to review patient care facilities amid the snowfall. His actions reflect a dedication to ensuring uninterrupted essential services and the well-being of Srinagar's citizens, even in the face of severe weather.