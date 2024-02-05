DC Kulgam Reviews Preparations for Shab-e-Meraj at Mir Syed Ali Hussain Simnani Shrine

In the heart of Kulgam, preparations for the much-anticipated Shab-e-Meraj celebrations are in full swing. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, recently visited the sacred shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hussain Simnani (RA) to oversee these arrangements. His visit aimed to ensure that the devotees find all necessary services readily available, thereby allowing them to focus solely on their spiritual journey during this revered event.

Engagement with Shrine Management Committee

The DC took the opportunity to interact directly with the management committee of the shrine. The discussion centered on the facilities being provided to the devotees and the role of the committee in facilitating a smooth and memorable celebration of Shab-e-Meraj. The engagement highlighted the importance of a coordinated approach and teamwork in managing such large-scale religious events.

Issuing Directives for Essential Services

Athar Aamir Khan issued directives to the authorities, mandating the provision of uninterrupted power and water supply during the celebrations. Understanding the significance of sanitation, especially during times of mass gatherings, he also called for continued cleanliness efforts in the vicinity of the shrine. These directives underscore the DC's commitment to ensuring a comfortable and hassle-free experience for the devotees.

Planning for Devotee Movement

In addition to service provisions, the DC also addressed the issue of mobility. He instructed the relevant authorities to remove snow from the Ziyarat road, which leads to the shrine. This move is expected to facilitate easier movement of the devotees, further demonstrating the administration's dedication to public convenience during the event.

The visit was not a solitary mission. Accompanying Athar Aamir Khan were several officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Viqar Ahmad Giri, and executive engineers from the Jal Shakti and KPDCL departments. Their presence reaffirms the concerted effort by the administration to make the upcoming Shab-e-Meraj celebrations a success.