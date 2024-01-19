DC Bandipora Reviews Horticulture Units, Inaugurates Hi-Tech Walnut Nursery

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Shakeel Ur Rehman Rather, embarked on a tour of the Sumbal sub-division, assessing the performance of horticulture units established under several developmental schemes such as CAPEX, HADP, HDP, and MIDH. He was accompanied by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sumbal Amir Choudhary, Chief Horticulture Officer (CHO) Bandipora Farooq Ahmad, Horticulture Development Officer Sumbal Sajad Hussain, among other officials.

Inspection of High-Tech Horticulture Infrastructure

The DC's inspection encompassed various cultivation structures, notably, Hi-Tech poly houses, High-Tech Nurseries, and Mother Blocks. Such structures are integral to the horticulture units, facilitating improved productivity and quality of produce. The DC's visit underscores the local government's commitment to fostering agricultural innovations and ensuring their effective implementation.

Inauguration of Hi-Tech Walnut Nursery

Highlighting this commitment, Rather inaugurated a Hi-Tech walnut nursery at Rakhi Asham. Established on 5 kanals of land at a cost of 15 lakh rupees, the nursery was partially funded through departmental assistance. The DC commended the owner of the nursery for effectively leveraging government-sponsored schemes, setting a positive example for other agricultural entrepreneurs.

Spot Inspection of Modified High Density Plantations

Rather also visited the Modified High Density Plantations at Shilvat and Asham, which had been established with substantial financial assistance from the department. These plantations illustrate the potential of strategic investment in the agriculture sector, promising high returns and improved quality of produce. They also bear testament to the department's efforts to promote quality fruit production and distribution within the local farming community.

Throughout his visit, the DC emphasized the need for efficient execution of agricultural initiatives for holistic development. He also urged unemployed youth to seize the opportunities presented by government-sponsored schemes. As the tour concluded, Rather's visit spotlighted the local government's efforts to stimulate agriculture, promote quality fruit production, and generate revenue through these initiatives.